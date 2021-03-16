District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 6, LONGVIEW 0: HALLSVILLE — Lily Soto and Kammie Walker homered, Danyelle Molina had three hits and scored twice from the top of the lineup and Hallsville blanked Longview, 6-0.
Molina doubled once and singled twice for Hallsville, and also worked two innings in the circle — striking out two and walking one while giving up one hit. Maddie Melton struck out four with no walks in five innings.
KeAdriah Lister had two hits and Madison Jones singled for Longview in the loss. Reagan Rios struck out 10 and walked three in the loss.
T. HIGH 13, P. TREE 2: Texas High jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one and later put together innings of four and six runs on the way to a 13-2 win over Pine Tree.
Mariyah Furay, Tionna Lewis, Dalah Montgomery, Raquel Ramirez and Aaniyah Clark all had hits for Pine Tree, with Montgomery driving in a run. Mackenzie Pickard took the pitching loss. She struck out three and walked four in four innings.
Non-DistrictH. SPRINGS 9, S. HILL 4: Grace Pippin doubled, singled and drove in two runs, Presley Richardson added a triple and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs notched a 9-4 win over Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Karmen Searcy added two RBI, Cali Freeman two hits and Madison Heller an RBI for the Lady Mustangs. Alyssa Baxter gave up no runs on three hits in four innings for the pitching win.
Sam Schott homered, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Spring Hill. Alyssa McClung added a double and an RBI. Scott struck out 13, walked five and gave up just two earned runs in seven innings.
LUFKIN 9, KILGORE 5: KILGORE — Lufkin scored in six of the seven innings on the way to a 9-5 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Nawny Sifford struck out five and walked two to shoulder the pitching loss for Kilgore. Kaitlyn Porter tripled and drove in two runs. Cailey Brown had a single an RBI, Alyssa Whitington a single, Jaycie Villanueva an RBI, Bailey Hedges a double, Genna Cavanaugh a single, RBI and stolen base and Haylee Brown a double and a single.
Kilgore opens district play at Spring Hill on Friday.
BULLARD 5, GILMER 2: BULLARD — Berlyn Grossman tripled in the bottom of the ninth as Bullard pushed across three runs for a 5-2 win over Gilmer.
Hadi Fults, Grossman and Addison Hooker all doubled for Bullard, with Hooker adding a single and Fults driving in a run.
Karlye Johnston doubled and Kirsten Waller singled in the loss for Gilmer.
Anistyn Foster struck out 21 and walked two, giving up no earned runs in nine innings for the pitching win. Sarah Phillips worked eight innings for Gilmer, striking out six and walking two.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 22, ARP 4: ARP — Cora Creech highlighted a pair of big innings for Elysian Fields, finishing the day with three hits and eight RBI as the Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a 22-4 win over Arp.
Creech had a two-run double in a four-run first for EF, and then added a three-run home run and three-run double in a 12-run fifth. Trista Bell tripled, singled and drove in three runs, and Mary Frances Ellis had a double, two singles and two RBI. Morgan Shaw finished with two hits, Bryanne Beavers two RBI and Jessica Guilhas and Corrisa McPhail an RBI apiece.
Guilhas struck out three and walked two in three innings, and Creech fanned three with one walk in two innings.
Halie Laird homered and drove in two runs and Kyia Horton doubled and drove in a run for Arp.
TROUP 16, JEFFERSON 3: JEFFERSON — Lindsay Davis, Mia Beason and Haylee Priest all homered for Troup, which scored 12 times in the first inning on the way to a 16-3 win over Jefferson.
Beason’s home run was a grand slam, and she finished with three hits and five RBI. Blanton drove in four runs, and Priest and Maddy Griffin had two RBI apiece. Priest struck out four in four innings.
Tierrani Johnson doubled and Caitlyn Thomas drove in a run for Jefferson.
District 13-3AHARMONY 7, WINNSBORO 0: WINNSBORO — Analese Cano struck out five and walked one in a five-hit shutout, Kinzee Settles had three hits, an RBI and a runs scored from the top of the lineup and Harmony blanked Winnsboro, 7-0.
Cano helped her own cause with two hits and an RBI. Joey Wagner added two hits, Jenci Seahorn two RBI and Delaynie Nash and Grace Kalenak an RBI apiece.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 15, HAWKINS 5: UNION GROVE — Katelyn Vaughn drove in three runs with a couple of hits, Sydney Chamberlain and Jocy Saurez added two RBI apiece and Union Grove rolled to a 15-5 win over Hawkins.
Chamberlain doubled, and Saurez, Bailey Clowers and Mia Rust all had two hits. Jolea Robertson, Ali Yohn, Clowers, Paige Parman and Rust all drove in runs to back a solid pitching outing by Vaughn, who struck out 10 and gave up three earned runs in six innings.
Josie Howard, Sadie Scoggins and Emma Williams all doubled for Hawkins. Gradyn McCrummen had three hits, Emma Williams two RBI and Ryli Williams and Scoggins an RBI apiece. Scoggins struck out six and walked three in the pitching loss.
BECKVILLE 15, MARTINSVILLE 0: BECKVILLE — Reese Dudley fired a no-hitter at Martinsville, striking out 10 and walking one, as Beckville notched a 15-0 win.
Lexi Barr tripled and doubled, driving in two runs for Beckville. Sophie Elliott had a double, two singles and two RBI. Kaitlyn Tillman doubled, singled and drove in a run. Haley Straubie singled three times and drove in a run, and Aubrey Klingler, Amber Harris, Allison Baker and Dudley all drove in runs.
MABANK 6, LINDALE 5: MABANK — Payten Nolen drove in three runs with a double and a single, leading Mabank past Lindale, 6-5.
Baylee Sales and Presley Green both doubled, with Kallie Beasley and Green driving in runs. Carlee Clint struck out six and walked one in 6.1 innings for the pitching win.
Dana Woodrum doubled twice, and Emily Myers had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Lindale.
LATE MONDAY
District 16-3ATATUM 19, JEFFERSON 3: JEFFERSON — Tamya Garrett tripled, doubled and drove in four runs to lead a 14-hit Tatum attack in a 19-3 win over Jefferson.
Anna Halton added two doubles, a single and two RBI, and Trinity Edwards and Mia Tovar both doubled for Tatum. Edwards, Paisley Williams and Nataly Rutlage all had two hits, with Tovar, Rutlage, Baylee Densman and Edwards driving in two runs each. Williams and Rebeka Stockton added RBI, and Stockton earned the pitching win — striking out four, walking three and giving up one earned run.
Tawny Foster doubled and drove in a run, and Takayla Trammer added a singled an an RBI in the loss for Jefferson.
District 19-2AU. HILL 19, CARLISLE 4: PRICE — Hailey Hannah belted a grand slam, doubled and drove in seven runs for Union Hill as the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 19-4 win over Carlisle.
Alex Mitchem added a double and an RBI for Union Hill. Brianna Edwards banged out three hits. Karlie Burns had two hits and an RBI. Aimee Adcock singled and drove in two runs, and Kaylee Willoughby, Haylie Campbell and Trinity Tidball all drove in runs. Mitchem struck out eight, walked one and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.
Non-DistrictBROWNSBORO 5, CARTHAGE 3: BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro used a pair of two-run innings and a single run in the sixth to earn a 5-3 win over Carthage.
Roo Harrison took the pitching loss for Carthage. Ashton Jones and Caroline Baldree had RBI for the Lady Dawgs. Baldree doubled and singled, and Karsyn Isbell had two hits.