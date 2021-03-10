GILMER 3, VAN 1: VAN — Sarah Phillips was strong inside the circle for Gilmer, and the Lady Buckeyes made the most of three hits in a 3-1 win over Van.
Phillips struck out seven, walked four and gave up one earned run on two hits in seven innings. At the plate, Phillips had two hits and Addison Walker and Emily Watson drove in runs.
CARTHAGE 4, HENDERSON 2: CARTHAGE — Roo Harrison struck out seven, walked one and gave up no earned runs in a complete-game win as Carthage edged Henderson, 4-2.
Natalee Dinnerville tripled and drove in a run for Carthage. Karsyn Isbell added two hits.
Bethany Grandgeorge doubled and singled, and Kloee Carroll and Trinity Sledge drove in runs for Henderson. Carroll struck out eight, walked two and did not allow an earned run in five innings pitched.
E. FIELDS 19, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Mary Frances Ellis struck out three and walked one in a three-inning no-hitter as Elysian Fields rolled to a 19-0 win over Jefferson.
Cora Creech homered, doubled and drove in two runs and Christen Smith added a triple, double, single and four RBI to back the strong outing by Ellis. Kailyn Clynch, Morgan Shaw and Corissa McPhail all added two hits and two RBI for EF.
TROUP 13, HARLETON 2: HARLETON — Lindsay Davis struck out 12, walked one and gave up just two hits in five innings as Troup notched a 13-2 win over Harleton.
At the plate, Mia Beason homered and drove in three runs and Davis helped her own cause with two triples, a single and five RBI. Karsyn Williamson and Tara Wells had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Maddy Griffin and Chloee Haugeberg also drove in runs.
BULLARD 5, CANTON 3: CANTON — Berlyn Grossman, Hadi Fults, Addison Hooker and Claire Cannon all collected two hits for Bullard in a 5-3 win over Canton.
Cannon doubled. Fults drove in two runs, and Kaylee Paul chipped in with an RBI. Anistyn Foster struck out 17, walked four and gave up three earned runs in seven innings for the win.
MT. VERNON 12, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN — Alexa Taylor tossed a no-hitter at Quitman, striking out eight and walking three in five innings in a 12-0 win.
Carsyn Sparks homered and drove in three runs, Summer Rogers added a double, single and three RBI for Mount Vernon to back the strong pitching of Taylor. Heather Gray, K.K. Scally and Madalyn Wardup all doubled. Natalie Norwood finished with three hits. Kaitlynn Doss had two hits, and Scally, Lauren Newsome, Wardup and Norwood all drove in runs.