LONGVIEW 8, HOOKS 0: At the Texas Two Step Tournament at Longview’s Lear Park, Reagan Rios was dominant inside the circle, striking out 13, walking two and blanking Hooks on a no-hitter over six innings in an 8-0 win.
River Hulsey homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the way on offense for Longview. Madison Jones added a double and an RBI. KeAdriah Lister had three hits. Mia Taylor added two hits. Betsy Martinez singled twice and drove in a run, and Rios drove in a run.
Also on Thursday, Mia Taylor homered, Hulsey doubled, singled and drove in a run and Rios added a couple of RBI in a 13-9 win over Paul Pewitt.
Lister, Reagan Fleet, Tia Taylor and Bailey Quinn all drove in runs for the Lady Lobos, who scored seven times in the second inning. Madison Jones struck out eight and walked for in 3.2 innings for the pitching win.
P. TREE 13, WASKOM 5: Pine Tree pounded out seven extra base hits, including a pair of doubles by Brooklyn Berry, on the way to a 13-5 win over Waskom.
Berry finished with three hits and two RBI. Dalah Montgomery doubled, singled three times and drove in three runs. Mariyah Furay, Rylie Medford, Raquel Ramirez and Gracie Rust all doubled. Furay had three hits and an RBI, Rust two hits and two RBI, Ramirez two hits and an RBI and Sydney Price two RBI.
Mackenzie Pickard struck out five, walked two and gave up four earned runs in five innings for the pitching win.
Also on Thursday, the Lady Pirates dropped a 7-5 decision to Sabine.
Kyrissa Camacho collected three hits and drove in three runs for Sabine. Blaire Kaufman had two hits, and Makenzie Cook and Koletta Galvan drove in runs. Callie Sparks struck out one with no walks in 3.2 innings for the Lady Cardinals.
Tionna Lewis, Dalah Montgomery and Gracie Rust all doubled for Pine Tree, with Montgomery and Rust finishing with two hits apiece and Rust and Brooklyn Berry driving in runs.
Mackenzie Pickard struck out two and walked four in the pitching loss.
S. HILL 9, BROWNSBORO 3: Sam Schott and Caylee Mayfield combined for four hits and four RBI, leading the Spring Hill Lady Panthers past Brownsboro, 9-3.
Schott had three hits and drove in two, and Mayfield added a single and two RBI for the Lady Panthers. Rachel Doss chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Mia Traylor also drove in a run. Schott struck out nine and walked five in 3.1 innings for the win. Alyssa McClung fanned two in 2/3 innings.
Also on Thursday, Edgewood blanked the Lady Panthers, 3-0, scoring once in the first and twice in the fifth.
Schott tripled, and McClung and Lainey Linseisen singled for Spring Hill. Schott struck out 10, walked one and gave up two earned runs in five innings to take the pitching loss.
E. FIELDS 3, SABINE 2: At the Pine Tree/Spring Hill Tournament, Elysian Fields broke a 1-1 deadlock with a two-run third and held on for a 3-2 win over Sabine.
Kailyn Clynch had two hits and Christen Smith drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Cora Creech struck out a couple and allowed one earned run in four innings.
Callie Sparks homered, singled and drove in both Sabine runs in the loss. Sparks also pitched, striking out seven with no walks in four innings.
H. SPRINGS 4, E. FIELDS 3: Emma McKinney doubled and drove in a run, Maggie Pate and Riley Lowery also added RBI for the Lady Mustangs and Hughes Springs rallied for a 4-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Jacee Short chipped in with a double for Hughes Springs, which scored three times in the third.
Christen Smith had three hits and two RBI, and Kelsey O’Brien added an RBI in the loss for Elysian Fields.
Pate struck out four and walked one in 2.1 innings for Hughes Springs. Mary Frances Ellis fanned three and walked three in four frames for Elysian Fields.
In a 13-0 win over Harleton, Shea Nelson homered and drove in two runs, Presley Richardson tripled, doubled and drove in three and Riley Lowery chipped in with a double and two RBI for Hughes Springs. Jacee Short tripled and drove in a run, and Karmen Searcy had two hits.
Alyssa Baxter struck out four with no walks in four innings for the pitching win.
KILGORE 5, GLADEWATER 2: Jada Dennis launched her first career varsity home run and added a single for Kilgore as the Lady Bulldogs notched a 5-1 win over Gladewater.
Genna Cavanaugh singled and swiped a base. Jaycie Villanueva singled twice and drove in two runs, and Alyssa Whitington doubled and drove in a run. Nawny Sifford struck out three and walked one in five innings for the pitching win.
In a 9-6 win over Paul Pewitt, Haylee Brown tripled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice or Kilgore. Cavanaugh went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two stolen bases. Bailey Hedges singled and drove in two runs. Villanueva singled and drove in a run. Cailey Brown singled. Dennis tripled and Kaitlyn Porter walked twice.
Mylia Dean earned the pitching win for Kilgore, which is scheduled to take on Texas High at 11 a.m. and Prairiland at 1 p.m. at the Two Step Tournament.
HALLSVILLE 7, HARMONY 1: HALLSVILLE — Danyelle Molina singled twice, drove in a run and scored twice from the top of the lineup, Abby Dunagan added two hits and an RBI and Hallsville notched a 7-1 win over Harmony.
Maddie Melton doubled and drove in a run. Kammie Walker and Mallory Pyle had two hits apiece, and Emma Black added an RBI for Hallsville. Molina struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings.
Camie Wellborn had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Harmony.
LEGACY 6, HENDERSON 0: HALLSVILLE — Tyler Legacy scored three in the top of the first and rolled from there, notching a 6-0 win over Henderson.
Madeleine Wells had two hits in the loss for Henderson. Bethany Grandgeorge struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run in 4.1 innings in the pitching loss.
EDGEWOOD 7, TATUM 1: Edgewood pushed across five runs in the fourth on the way to a 7-1 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Tatum had two hits in the game, singles by Rebeka Stockton and Savannah McGuire. Mia Tovar struck out two and walked three in the pitching loss.
BULLARD 6, HARMONY 0: HALLSVILLE — Addison Hooker homered and drove in two runs, Hadi Fults doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs and Bullard blanked Harmony, 6-0.
Claire Cannon added a triple for Bullard. Berlyn Grossman doubled and drove in a run, and Kenzie King chipped in with an RBI. Anistyn Foster pitched five scoreless innings for the win.
Delaynie Nash, Analese Cano and Madi Rhame all singled in the loss for Harmony. Nash struck out five and walked three in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Bullard also notched a 4-1 win over Carthage on Thursday, with Teagan Graul homering and Hadi Fults driving in two runs for the Lady Panthers. Claire Cannon doubled, Berlyn Grossman had two hits and Addison Hooker drove in a run. Anistyn Foster struck out seven and walked three in six innings for the pitching win.
MARSHALL 11, C. HEIGHTS 5: MARSHALL — Adriana Vences had two of Marshall’s six doubles, adding a single and finishing with three RBI as the Lady Mavericks rallied for an 11-5 win over Central Heights.
Kendall Bickerdike, Wendy DeLaPaz, Caitlyn Ellengburg and Margaret Truelove all doubled for Marshall, which trailed 4-0 before scoring eight times in the bottom of the second. Caielyn Ellenburg, Truelove and Emily Ellenburg all had two hits, with Caitlyn driving in two runs, Truelov and DeLaPaz adding an RBI and Alyson Roberson and Bickerdike chipping in with two RBI apiece.
MARSHALL 4, O. CITY 4: MARSHALL — Ore City rallied with a pair of two-run innings to force a 4-4 tie with Marshall.
Adriana Vences homered, Caitlyn Ellenburg tripled and Alyson Roberson doubled for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg, Emily Ellenburg, Vences and Roberson all drove in runs. Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out seven and walked in four innings.
Alayna Andrews tripled and drove in a run, Anna Green had three hits and an RBI and Toni Gabaldon added a single and two RBI in the loss for Ore City. Green struck out five and did not walk a batter.
In a 6-1 loss to Lufkin, Green provided the lone Ore City run with a home run in the bottom of the fourth. Gabaldon struck out one and walked one in two innings, and Green fanned three and walked one in three frames.
GILMER 8, BROWNSBORO 2: Addison Walker blasted a grand slam to highlight a five-run sixth inning, leading the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to an 8-2 win over Brownsboro.
Walker finished with two hits and six RBI in the game. Karlye Johnston added a triple and a single. Raji Canady had two hits, and Sarah Phillips and Kirsten Waller drove in runs. Phillips struck out seven, walked one and did not allow an earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
In an 8-5 win over Tatum, Karlye Johnston tripled twice and drove in five runs and Ryleigh Larkins added a triple, single and RBI for Gilmer.
Raeven Harris doubled for the Lady Buckeyes, and Sarah Phillips struck out five with no walks in three innings for the pitching win.
U. GROVE 17, DAINGERFIELD 0: The Union Grove Lady Lions scored 13 times in the bottom of the second on the way to a 17-0 win over Daingerfield.
Emily Calhoun, Jocy Saurez and Gracie Winn all doubled for Union Grove. Saurez and Katelyn Vaughn had two hits and three RBI apiece, and Ali Yohn added two his and two RBI. Winn drove in three runs, Emily Calhoun added two RBI and Paige Parman also drove in a run for the Lady Lions. Lainey Ledbetter and Vaughn both worked an inning inside the circle, striking out two apiece.
In a 10-4 win over Maud, Yohn tripled and drove in a run, and Paige Parman, Jocy Saurez and Katelyn Vaughn all doubled. Sydney Chamberlain and Gracie Winn had two hits apiece. Saurez drove in three runs. Vaughn had two RBI, and Emily Bible and Parman also drove in runs. Vaughn earned the pitching win.
The Lady Lions ended the day with an 8-2 loss to DeKalb.
Sydney Chamberlain and Jocy Saurez both doubled in the loss, with Saurez driving in both UG runs. Katelyn Vaughn struck out four and walked two in the pitching loss.
TROUP WINS 3: The Troup Lady Tigers defeated Overton (9-1), Van (3-0) and Malakoff (4-1) on Thursday.
Haylee Priest struck out four and gave up four hits against Overton. Mia Beason tripled twice and drove in four runs to lead the offense. Jessie Minnix added two hits and an RBI, and Tara Wells, Kayla Moellendorf and Bailey Blanton drove in runs.
In the win over Van, Lindsay Davis struck out 14 and tossed a no-hitter. Davis also homered and drove in three runs, and Blanton had two hits — including a double.
Davis struck out 11 and gave up one hit against Malakoff. Beason homered and drove in two runs. Karsyn Williamson had two hits, and Tara Wells added an RBI.
MABANK 15, GREENVILLE 0: TERRELL — Carlee Clint tossed a no-hitter, striking out six and walking one in four innings as Mabank blasted Greenville, 15-0.
Payten Nolen and Cline both doubled and singled, with Nolen driving in two runs and Cline adding one RBI. Hannah Hanes singled and drove in three runs. Kallie Beasley added two RBI, and Baylee Sales and Ashlyn Liles had an RBI apiece.
LATE WEDNESDAY
W. OAK 16, GLADEWATER 0: WHITE OAK — Bailey Owens homered twice, singled and drove in five runs, Morgan Benge and Lillian Scalia drove in three runs apiece and the White Oak Ladynecks rolled to a 16-0 win over Gladewater.
Scalia had two hits for White Oak, which also got RBI from Larkin Daniels, Nevaeh Ollis and Emma Purcell. Benge struck out five, walked none and allowed just two hits in four innings for the pitching win.
W. RUSK 11, HARLETON 0: Lilly Waddell struck out 12 and collected two hits at the plate as West Rusk rolled to an 11-0 win over Harleton.
Jamie Casey, Piper Morton, Amber Cothran, Natalie Christy, Macie Blizzard and Kirsten Price all had hits for the Lady Raiders, and Morton swiped three bases.
TROUP 16, WASKOM 0: TROUP — Lindsay Davis struck out nine of the 10 batters she faced in three innings, giving up just one hit in a 16-0 Troup win over Waskom.
Mia Beason homered, singled and drove in seven runs to lead the offense. Karsyn Williamson had three hits and an RBI, and Davis, Haylee Priest, Jessie Minnix and Bailey Blanton all collected two hits. Maddy Griffin drove in three runs, with Blanton and Sarah Neel adding two RBI apiece. Minnix also drove in a run.