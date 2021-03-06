LONGVIEW 5, JOAQUIN 2: Reagan Rios struck out 14, walked one and did not allow an earned run, Mia Taylor led the offense with a double and two RBI and Longview notched a 5-2 win over Joaquin.
Reagan Fleet singled twice and drove in a run for the Lady Lobos. Betsy Martinez added two hits, and Madison Jones drove in a run.
Chloee Mason drove in a run for Joaquin in the loss. Mason also pitched, striking out eight with no walks.
In a 6-1 win over Gladewater, Reagan Fleet struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings for the pitching win.
Fleet, Reagan Rios, River Hulsey and Bailey Quinn all doubled for the Lady Lobos, with Hulsey adding two singles and driving in three runs. KeAdriah Listter had two hits, and Rios drove in two runs.
S. HILL 13, TATUM 6: Lainey Linseisen provided a double, single, RBI and three runs scored from the top of the lineup as Spring Hill used an 11-run first inning to take control in a 13-6 win over Tatum.
Sam Schott had three hits and two RBI. Alyssa McClung chipped in with two hits and an RBI. Kenzie Gee drove in three runs. Kaycee Campbell and Molly Seale added two RBI apiece, and Adisyn Chism collected one RBI.
McClung struck out four in four innings, and Schott fanned two with one walk in one inning of work.
BROWNSBORO 12, P. TREE 0: Brownsboro used a pair of five-run innings to roll past Pine Tree, 12-0.
Dalah Montgomery doubled, and Brooklyn Berry and Raquel Ramirez singled for Pine Tree to account for all of the offense. Mackenzie Pickard struck out three, walked one and gave up four earned runs in two innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
HALLSVILLE 8, CARTHAGE 4: HALLSVILLE — Lily Soto tripled, singled and drove in three runs, and the Hallsville Ladycats used a five-run first inning to take the lead for good in an 8-4 win over Carthage.
Makala Menchue doubled and drove in a run for Hallsville. Pamela Ah Quinn had a single and an RBI. Jaryn Nelson singled twice and drove in a run and Maddie Melton chipped in with two hits.
Danyelle Molina worked three innings inside the circle with no strikeouts and one walk. Kammie Walker struck out one and walked two in two innings.
SABINE 8, HARLETON 4: Callie Sparks and Kyrissa Camacho drove in two runs apiece for Sabine, and Sparks earned the pitching win with three solid innings of work in an 8-4 Lady Cardinal victory over Harleton.
Camacho doubled, Kaleigh Carney had two hits and Koletta Galvan also drove in a run for Sabine. Sparks struck out two, walked one and gave up two earned runs.
MARSHALL 5, GRAND SALINE 2: The Marshall Lady Mavericks fell behind 2-1 after two innings, but scored a pair of runs in the third and fourth frames to rally for a 5-2 win over Grand Saline.
Caitlyn Ellenburg doubled, singled and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Marshall. Madison Sallee had two hits, Adriana Vences two RBI and Margaret Truelove and Kylie Coleman an RBI apiece for Marshall.
Emily Ellenburg struck out three, walked three and gave up two earned runs in three innings for the pitching win. Caitlyn Ellenburg fanned three with one walk in two scoreless innings.
In a late 7-1 win over Atlanta, Margaret Truelove tripled twice and drove in a run to lead the Lady Mavericks. Caitlyn Ellenburg added a triple, single and RBI. Alyson Roberson chipped in with two hits and two RBI, and Emily Ellenburg, Adriana Vences and Wendy Esquivel all drove in runs.
Vences struck out three and walked two, giving up one earned run in five innings.
GILMER 12, JACKSOVILLE 3: Karlye Johnston homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes used a quick start and two big innings to roll past Jacksonville, 12-3.
Kirsten Waller added a home run and a single for Gilmer, which led 4-0 after one and put it away with eight in the third. Kahlyen Johnston doubled, and Ryleigh Larkins added a double and two RBI for Gilmer. Sarah Phillips fanned five and walked one in four innings for the pitching win.
PITTSBURG 14, JEFFERSON 6: UNION GROVE — Kylie Fitch and Elyssia Lemelle collected three RBI apiece for Pittsburg, which scored 12 of its 14 runs in the fourth frame in a 14-6 win over Jefferson.
Lemelle tripled and doubled, and Fitch added a double for Pittsburg. Brooklyn Scrofani drove in two runs, and Abby Wylie, Kyra Mason, Ally Burns and Bayli Oglesby all added RBI. Fitch struck out three and walked one in four innings for the pitching win.
In a 12-9 win over Linden-Kildare, Lemelle tripled, doubled twice and drove in three more runs and Kylie Fitch added a double and single. Daytona Terry singled twice and drove in a run, and Morgan Warrick, Brooklyn Scrofani, Kyra Mason and Bayli Oglesby all drove in runs.
Fitch struck out four and walked three in 2.1 innings.
H. SPRINGS 21, WASKOM 0: Presley Richardson and Jacee Short combined to drive in nine runs, and Hughes Springs scored 17 in the opening inning on the way to a 21-0 win over Waskom.
Richardson tripled, singled and drove in five runs, and Short had three hits and four RBI for the Lady Mustangs. Riley Lowery chipped in with a double, single and two RBI. Sarah Vorheis doubled, Alexus Chisolm doubled and drove in two runs, Madison Heller had two hits and two RBI, Alyssa Baxter added two RBI, Emma McKinney finished with two hits and Grace Pippin drove on one run.
Baxter struck out four with no walks in three innings pitched.
EDGEWOOD 3, E. FIELDS 1: Edgewood scored twice in the first and added a run in the fourth, holding on for a 3-1 win over the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets.
Christen Smith doubled and Mary Frances Ellis singled for the only Elysian Fields hits. Cora Creech worked five innings, striking out three, walking two and giving up no earned runs.
HARMONY 5, HENDERSON 3: HALLSVILLE — Delaynie Nash homered, Kinzee Settles had two hits, two RBI and a run scored from the top of the lineup and Harmony notched a 5-2 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Settles doubled, and Analese Cano added two hits and an RBI. Cano also pitched, striking out five with two walks and one earned run allowed in six innings.
Alyssa Perry tripled and singled, Suzannah Straub doubled, singled and drove in a run and Madeleine Wells added a double for Henderson in the loss. Bethany Grandgeorge struck out four and walked one in six innings.
In a 12-5 win over Beckville, Camie Wellborn tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Grace Kalenak added a double, single and RBI and Cano drove in two runs with two hits.
Madi Rhame also drove in a run for Harmony. Nash struck out five in three innings for the win.
Hannah Hudson drove in two runs and Kaitlyn Tillman had an RBI for Beckville.
HENDERSON 6, CARTHAGE 3: HALLSVILLE — Madeleine Wells blasted a home run and drove in three runs to go along with a pitching win for Henderson as the Lady Lions notched a 6-3 victory over Carthage.
Kloee Carroll, Libby Rockey and Trinity Sledge all doubled for Henderson. Jaci Taylor, Charli Bird, Bethany Grandgeorge and Sledge all had two hits, with Bird driving in two runs and Rockey adding an RBI. Wells struck out five and walked three, giving up one earned run.
C. HEIGHTS 8, O. CITY 5: MARSHALL — Central Heights broke a 4-4 deadlock with a four-run fifth inning on the way to an 8-5 win over Ore City.
Emily Hoosier homered once and singled twice in the loss for Ore City. Kaylei Watkins added a single and two RBI, and Tori Cummins drove in a run. Anna Green struck out eight, walked none and allowed just two earned runs in five innings.
In a 15-3 loss to Pleasant Grove, Hoosier homered again and drove in two runs. Green collected two hits, and Cummins drove in a run. Green struck out three, walked one and allowed no earned runs in three innings.
TROUP 9, WINNSBORO 0: Lindsay Davis struck out 10, walked one and allowed one hit, and Karsyn Williamson, Davis and Mia Beason all drove in two runs for Troup in a 9-0 win over Winnsboro.
Davis tripled and singled, and Williamson and Beason both doubled and singled. Jessie Minnix and Sarah Neel also drove in runs for the Lady Tigers.
In a 1-0 loss to Whitehouse, Troup managed one hit — a single by Minnix. Davis struck out 12, walked two and allowed one hit in five innings.
BULLARD 13, RUSK 2: HALLSVILLE — Hadi Fults blasted a grand slam, and Bullard used a pair of big innings to hand Rusk a 13-2 setback.
Berlyn Grossman and Kenzie King had two hits apiece for Bullard, which scored five in the first and six in the third. Addison Hooker drove in two runs, and Kaylee Paul, Matti Nix, Claire Cannon and Kylie Pate all drove in runs. Fults also handled the pitching chores, striking out four, walking three and giving up two earned runs in 3.2 innings.
B. SANDY 16, CARLISLE 1: The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats put together two big innings on the way to a 16-1 win over Carlisle.
Big Sandy led 1-0 after one, and then scored seven in the second and eight in the third. Zoey Messick and Daphnie Blavier drove in three runs apiece for Big Sandy, and Trinity Madden doubled and drove in a couple. Messick, Madi Hill and Madden all had two hits, with Madden adding a double and McKinley Millwood finishing with a triple, single and RBI. Allie McCartney also drove in a run.
Blavier struck out 10 and gave up just one hit for the pitching win.
Carlisle had one hit in the game, a double by Kelsey Howard.
MT. VERNON 12, HOOKS 8: Summer Rogers tripled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Mount Vernon past Hooks, 12-8.
Kaitlynn Doss and Madelyn Wardup both added doubles, with Doss also singling and driving in four runs. Heather Gray had two RBI, and Wardup and KK Scally drove in a run apiece. Lauren Newsome earned the pitching win.
Sydney Duncan tripled, singled and drove in three in the loss for Hooks. Maddie Campbell, Chloe Hanes and Jordan Ragland also drove in runs. Campbell took the pitching loss, striking out three and walking two.
MABANK 20, WILSON 1: TERRELL — Hannah Hanes singled twice and drove in four runs, and Mabank used a 14-run second inning to dominate Woodrow Wilson.
Kallie Beasley tripled, and Baylee Sales and Carlee Cline doubled for Mabank. Cline and Katy Brock had two hits and two RBI apiece, Hailey Ledbetter two hits and an RBI and Ashlyn Liles drove in a run. Cline struck out three and walked two in three innings.
In a 19-0 win over Lancaster, Mabank used a 13-run second inning to take control of things.
Payten Nolen tripled, doubled, singled and drove in seven runs to pace Mabank. Katy Brock and Ashlyn Liles both doubled, with Liles adding two singles and driving in two and Brock finishing with two RBI. Baylee Sales and Hailey Ledbetter drove in runs, and Sales struck out eight and walked one in three innings for the pitching win.
In a 5-5 tie with Terrell, Carlee Cline and Presley Green had two hits apiece, with Green driving in two runs.
LATE FRIDAY
PRAIRILAND 5, KILGORE 3: Prairiland used a three-run third to rally past Kilgore, 5-3, on Friday.
Haylee Brown tripled and scored a run in the loss for Kilgore. Genna Cavanaugh was hit by a pitch, swiped a base and scored once. Bailey Hedges belted a two-run double. Alyssa Whitington singled and scored a run, and Jaycie Villanueva collected an RBI triple.
In a 10-1 loss to Texas High, Cavanaugh singled in a run, Kaitlyn Porter singled, walked and scored and Jada Dennis chipped in with a single.