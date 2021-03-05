LONGVIEW 9, Q. CITY 0: Reagan Rios struck out 15 and allowed just two hits, River Hulsey homered and drove in two runs and the Longview Lady Lobos rolled to a 9-0 win over Queen City.
Rios walked just one in the five-inning game. Reagan Fleet and Mia Taylor both doubled for Longview, with Fleet adding a single and an RBI and Taylor also singling. Rios helped her own cause with two RBI. Madison Jones had two hits and an RBI, and Tia Taylor collected two hits.
In an 8-1 loss to Mount Vernon, Fleet struck out six, walked one and gave up just one earned run. Fleet also accounted for Longview’s lone run with a solo home run in the top of the first inning.
S. HILL 8, SABINE 3: Sam Schott homered, singled and drove in three runs to help her own cause inside the circle, Caylee Mayfield added a double and an RBI and Spring Hill notched an 8-3 win over Sabine.
Alyssa McClung and Rachel Doss both drove in runs for the Lady Panthers. Schott struck out six, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings.
Mackenzie Cook doubled and Addi Morris drove in a run in the loss for Sabine.
In a 10-2 win over Harleton, Mayfield doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Lainey Linseisen and McClung both added two hits and an RBI for Spring Hill. Schott doubled and drove in a run, and Kaycee Campbell had a single an an RBI.
Schott struck out five and walked two, giving up no earned runs in three innings. McClung fanned one in her inning of work.
GILMER 15, P. TREE 0: The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes put eight runs on the board in the first inning on the way to a 15-0 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Karlye Johnston homered, singled and drove in four runs, and Sarah Phillips, Ryleigh Larkins and Kirsten Waller all banged out three hits for Gilmer. Waller tripled, singled twice and drove in three runs. Larkins had two doubles and two RBI. Phillips doubled, singled twice and drove in two. Kahlyen Johnston added two hits, Raeven Harris three RBI and Addison Walker an RBI for Gilmer.
Phillips struck out seven with no walks for the pitching win.
Dalah Montgomery doubled and singled, and Tionna Lewis had two hits in the loss for Pine Tree.
HALLSVILLE 14, RUSK 1: HALLSVILLE — Abby Dunagan blasted a pair of home runs and drove in six, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to a 14-1 win over Rusk.
Maddie Melton tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Jaryn Nelson added two RBI for Hallsville. Melton earned the pitching win, giving up two hits with four strikeouts and a walk in four innings.
In a 10-6 win over Henderson, Danyelle Molina tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Kammie Walker had a triple and two RBI for Hallsville. Molina struck out one with no walks in four innings for the pitching win.
Jaci Taylor tripled, and Charli Bird, Kloee Carroll, Bethany Grandgeorge and Madeleine Wells all doubled for Henderson. Bird, Wells and Libby Rockey had two hits apiece. Carroll drove in three runs, and Bird, Grandgeorge and Rockey chipped in with RBI.
Hallsville closed out the day with a 4-2 loss to Bullard. Maddie Melton doubled twice and drove in both Hallsville runs. Melton also pitched, striking out five and walking two in five innings.
Bullard was led at the plate by Kaylee Paul, who had three hits. Addison Hooker, Claire Cannon and Gabby Nichols all drove in runs. Anistyn Foster struck out four and walked three in five innings for the pitching win.
HENDERSON 12, RUSK 2: HALLSVILLE — Madeleine Wells homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead the way for Henderson in a 12-2 win over Rusk.
Bethany Grandgeorge, Tyesha Mosley and Alyssa Perry all doubled for Henderson. Grandgeorge had three hits and an RBi, Carroll two hits and two RBI, Perry two hits and an RBI, Mosley two RBI and Jaci Taylor two hits. Wells struck out six, walked none and allowed no earned runs in three innings for the pitching win.
LEGACY 1, BULLARD 0: HALLSVILLE — Tyler Legacy scored once in the top of the first and made it stand in a 1-0 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers.
Gabby Nichols, Berlyn Grossman, Kaylee Paul and Hadi Fults, the top four batters in the lineup for Bullard, had singles. Fults struck out 13 and walked two in seven innings to take the pitching loss.
E. FIELDS 10, JACKSONVILLE 2: Christen Smith and Morgan Shaw drove in two runs apiece for Elysian Fields in a 10-2 win over Jacksonville.
Bryanne Beavers and Smith both doubled and singled, with Beavers adding an RBI. Mary Frances Ellis had two hits, Morgan Shaw two RBI and Trista Bell and Corissa McPhail an RBI apiece. Ellis struck out three and earned the pitching win.
In a 5-2 win over Pine Tree, Smith homered, singled and drove in three runs, Ellis had two hits and Kailyn Clynch drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Ellis fanned two and walked one in four innings for the win.
Mariyah Furay doubled, and Dalah Montgomery singled and drove in a run in the loss for Pine Tree.
WASKOM 8, SABINE 6: Waskom scored in all four innings, adding three in the top of the fourth to rally for an 8-6 win over Sabine.
Callie Sparks tripled, and Bailey Barrett and Lakyn Fortenberry singled and drove in two runs apiece for Sabine. Blaire Kaufman also drove in a run for the Lady Cardinals
LUFKIN 6, MARSHALL 5: MARSHALL — Lufkin scored three times in the top of the fourth inning to rally past Marshall, 6-5.
Adriana Vences homered and drove in three runs in the loss for Marshall. Margaret Truelove tripled and drove in a run. Caitlyn Ellenburg had a double, two singles and two runs scored, and Alyson Roberson doubled. Wendy Esquivel also drove in a run for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out four and walked four in the pitching loss.
In the late game, Marshall tied Pleasant Grove, 2-2.
Adriana Vences doubled and drove in both Marshall runs. Caitlyn Ellenburg added a double and a single, and Margaret Truelove collected two hits. Vences struck out three and walked one in seven innings.
G. SALINE 5, O. CITY 4: MARSHALL — Grand Saline scored in the top of the fourth to break a 4-4 deadlock and earn a 5-4 win over Ore City.
Anna Green and Emily Hoosier both homered in the loss for Ore City. Hoosier had two hits and three RBI, and Green and Toni Gabaldon added two hits apiece. Gabaldon struck out three, walked two and allowed just one earned run in the loss.
WO WINS 3: FRANKLIN — The White Oak Ladynecks earned wins over Rogers (2-1), Leon (3-0) and Elkhart (12-2) on Friday at the Franklin Tournament.
Morgan Benge struck out nine and walked one in five innings against Rogers. Renee Cook, Emma Purcell and Kelsi Wingo all doubled for White Oak. Lexi Dodson and Wingo had two hits apiece, and Wingo and Cook drove in runs.
Lillian Scalia fanned eight and walked one, giving up one hit, against Leon. At the dish, Purcell had two hits and an RBI, and Wingo drove in a run for the Ladynecks.
Larkin Daniels struck out nine, walked two and gave up one earned run against Elkhart.
Lexi Dodson doubled three times and drove in four runs to lead the offensive attack. Cook, Daniels and Purcell all added doubles, with Daphne Bogenschutz, Daniels and Cook driving in two runs apiece and Purcell and Neveah Ollis adding RBI.
H. SPRINGS 12, TATUM 0: Maggie Pate homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs, who took a 4-0 lead early and added eight in the second on the way to a 12-0 win over Tatum.
Emma McKinney added a triple, double, single and RBI for Hughes Springs. Karmen Searcy doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Hailey Crews chipped in with an RBI. Pate struck out five and walked one for the pitching win.
In a 3-2 loss to Jacksonville, Presley Richardson doubled and drove in a run and Jacee Short and Pate had singles to account for all of the offense for the Lady Mustangs. Grace Pippin struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run in the pitching loss.
LINDALE 7, HARMONY 1: Ellie Watkins tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Lindale scored five in the first on the way to a 7-1 win over Harmony.
Delaynie Nash doubled once and singled twice in the loss for Harmony. Joey Wagner singled and drove in a run.
WASKOM 9, GILMER 8: The Waskom Lady Wildcats fell behind 8-0 after three innings, but scored three in the fourth and six in the fifth to rally for a 9-8 win.
Ryleigh Larkins doubled twice and drove in a run and Reese Couture, Karlye Johnston and Kahlyen Johnston all doubled for Gilmer in the loss. Karlye Johnston had two hits and three RBI. Couture finished with two hits and an RBI, and Raeven Harris and Addison Walker had two hits apiece.
W. RUSK 5, BUFFALO 0: Piper Morton homered and drove in two runs for West Rusk, and Lilly Waddell struck out nine in a one-hitter as the Lady Raiders blanked Bufalo, 5-0.
Amber Cothran and Jamie Casey also drove in runs for West Rusk. Waddell walked just two in the game, throwing 40 of her 67 pitches for strikes.
In a 4-2 win over Eustace, Waddell struck out nine with no walks, giving up two hits in five innings. Natalie Christy, Morton and Macie Blizzard all drove in runs for the Lady Raiders.
In the final game of the day, Morton homered and singled, Natalie Christy tripled and drove in three runs and Jamie Casey had a double and three RBI in a 13-1 win over Cayuga. Waddell, Blizzard and Stormie Lejeune all drove in runs, and Blizzard earned the pitching win. Shefanned five with no walks in three innings.
L. OAK 6, U. GROVE 2: Bailie Ragsdale had two hits, including a double, and scored twice from the top of the order for Lone Oak in a 6-2 win over Union Grove.
Union Grove managed four hits in the game, singles from Sydney Chamberlain, Jocy Saurez, Jolea Robertson and Paige Parman. Katelyn Vaughn struck out three and walked two in the pitching loss for the Lady Lions.
JOAQUIN 6, HOOKS 2: Chloee Mason doubled and drove in two runs, and Kennedy Stanley added a double, single and RBI for Joaquin in a 6-2 win over Hooks.
Jordan Ragland homered and Haylie Gerber doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Hooks.
Mason struck out six with no walks in five innings for the pitching win.
In a 12-9 win over Gladewater, Maddie Campbell belted a grand slam to go along with a double and a single — driving in six runs — for Hooks. Chloe Hanes also homered for Hooks, driving in three runs. Kaclyn Nelson added two hits, and Campbell earned the pitching win. She fanned three and walked one in four innings.
Hooks also fell to Texas High, 8-1, on Friday. Haylie Gerber had the lone RBI for Hooks.
MABANK 11, H. PARK 0: TERRELL — Katy Brock, Ashlyn Liles, Carlee Cline and Kallie Beasley all drove in runs for the Lady Panthers in an 11-0 win over Highland Park.
Baylee Sales had two hits, including a double, and Hannah Hanes, Presley Green and Hailey Ledbetter drove in runs. Sales struck out four and walked one in the shutout.
LATE THURSDAY
HAWKINS 10, U. HILL 9: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied from five-runs down, scoring four times in the sixth and seven innings for a 10-9 win over Union Hill.
Hailey Hannah homered, singled three times, drove in a run and scored three times from the top of the lineup in the loss for Union Hill. Skylar North added a double and an RBI. Karlie Burns had three hits and three RBI, Alex Mitchem three hits and two RBI, Brianna Edwards two hits and an RBI and Trinity Tidball one RBI