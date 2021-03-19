District 15-5AMARSHALL 24, P. TREE 0: MARSHALL — Adriana Vences homered in both of Marshall’s 12-run innings, and the Lady Mavericks rolled to a 24-0 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Vences finished the night 4 for 4 with nine RBI. She belted a three-run home run in a 12-run first for Marshall, and added a grand slam and a two-run triple in a 12-run second frame. Alyson Roberson doubled three times, singled and drove in three runs. Wendy Esquivel tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Kendall Bickerdike, Kylie Coleman, Caitlyn Ellenburg, Emily Ellenburg and Margaret Truelove all doubled. Caitlyn Ellenburg and Coleman drove in three runs apiece. Truelove added two RBi, and Emily Ellenburg drove in one run.
Vencens also pitched, striking out five, walking one and giving up one hit — a single by Abigail Grimaldo — in three innings. Emily Ellenburg fanned five with no walks or hits allowed in two innings.
District 16-4AS. HILL 14, KILGORE 0: Sam Schott homered and drove in two runs, Kaycee Campbell and Hadleigh Childers added a couple of RBI apiece and Spring Hill blanked Kilgore, 14-0.
Kenzie Gee and Campbell had two hits apiece, and Lainey Linseisen also drove in a run for the Lady Panthers. Schott struck out six, walked one and allowed one hit in five innings.
Genna Cavanaugh had the lone hit for Kilgore, a single.
District 15-4AL-EYLAU 9, PITTSBURG 5: PITTSBURG — Liberty-Eylau used a six-run third inning to build a big lead early and held on for a 9-5 win over Pittsburg.
Ally Burns and Kyra Mason both doubled for Pittsburg, with Mason driving in two runs. Elyssia Lemelle had two hits and two RBI, and Morgan Warrick drove in a run. Kylie Fitch struck out nine and walked two in the pitching loss.
District 14-4AMABANK 3, VAN 1: VAN — The Mabank Lady Panthers scored lone runs in three different innings to earn a 3-1 win over the Van Lady Vandals.
Baylee Sales and Carlee cline had two hits and an RBI apiece for Mabank. Sales struck out 10 with no walks and one earned run allowed in six innings. Cline fanned one with no walks, hits or runs allowed in an inning of work.
District 15-3AH. SPRINGS 6, W. OAK 5: HUGHES SPRINGS — Grace Pippin delivered a walk off RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rallied for a 6-5 win over White Oak.
Emma McKinney doubled twice, singled and had an RBI for Hughes Springs, which trailed 3-1 after three innings. The Lady Mustangs went on top 5-3 after six, but White Oak scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie it.
Shea Nelson doubled and drove in a run for Hughes Springs. Pippen had two hits and two RBI, Karmen Searcy two hits and an RBI and Riley Lowery a double.
Pippen also earned the pitching win, striking out five in seven innings.
Lillian Scalia homered, singled and drove in three runs for White Oak. Lexi Dodson doubled and drove in a run, and Kelsi Wingo chipped in with an RBI. Morgan Benge struck out eight, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
O. CITY 2, N. DIANA 1: DIANA — Anna Green struck out nine, walked one and allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings of work in the circle, and Ore City held on for a 2-1 win over New Diana.
Toni Gabaldon pitched the final 1.2 frames and got the win, striking out one with no walks or runs allowed. Kaylei Watkins and Alayna Andrews had two hits apiece for Ore City, and Katlin Moran added a single and two RBI.
Haley Manns struck out 11, walked one and gave up two earned runs in a complete game for New Diana. Reagan Reece tripled in the loss.
District 13-3AHARMONY 10, MINEOLA 5: HARMONY — Kinzee Settles homered, singled, drove in three runs and scored twice from the top of the lineup, and the Harmony Lady Eagles doubled up on Mineola in a 10-5 win.
Analese Cano doubled for the Lady Eagles. Grace Kalenak and Camie Welborn had two hits apiece, with Kalenak driving in two runs and Wellborn adding an RBI. Delaynie Nash, Madi Rhame, Jenci Seahorn and Joey Wagner also drove in runs. Cano struck out four, walked three and gave up three earned runs in a complete game pitching win.
Kenleigh Aguirre, Emily Wiley and Lauren Simmons all had two hits for Mineola.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 7, HARLETON 4: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Mary Frances Ellis and Kailyn Clynch combined for five hits, two RBI and four runs scored from the top two spots in the lineup, leading Elysian Fields to a 7-4 win over Harleton.
Clynch had three hits and an RBI, and Ellis added two hits and an RBI for EF. Bryanne Beavers chipped in with two hits, and Cora Creech doubled and drove in two runs. Jessica Guilhas worked six innings in the circle, striking out six and walking one. Ellis fanned two with no walks or runs allowed in an inning of work.
Hollyn Alsobrook homered, singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Harleton. Laycee McGuffie tripled and drove in a run, and Kailey Wright had two hits — including a double. Karlee Cochran struck out five and walked one in four innings.
District 14-3AATLANTA 14, HOOKS 4: HOOKS — Cara Taylor homered, Tori Clayton banged out four hits and drove in three runs and Atlanta rolled past Hooks, 14-4.
Clayton tripled, doubles, singled twice and scored three times for the Lady Rabbits. Callie Dyer had two its and two RBI, Sabrilyah Young two hits and two RBI and S.B. Davis three hits and an RBI. Jordon Hodge struck out five and walked two for the pitching win.
Chloe Hanes had three hits, Karsyn Vallejoe two hits and Haylie Garber, Marleigh Smith and Addyson Hale all had RBI for Hooks.
LATE THURSDAY
District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 6, MT. PLEASANT 3: HALLSVILLE — Maddie Melton, Anahi Garner and Lily Soto all doubled, singled and drove in runs for Hallsville in a 6-3 win over Mount Pleasant.
Sara Houston added a single and an RBI, and Makayla Mcnchue and Abby Dunagan drove in runs for the Ladycats. Melton struck out 11, walked four and gave up two earned runs in a complete game.
District 19-2AB. SANDY 25, HAWKINS 17: HAWKINS — Daphnie Blavier struck out 15, and Chyler Ponder led the offense with three hits and three RBI as Big Sandy notched a 25-17 win over Hawkins.
Trinity Madden, Makenli Millwood and Abigail Whitfield all had two hits, with Millwood driving in three runs, Breaunna Derrick adding four RBI and Whitefield and Madden driving in two runs apiece. Madi Hill, Zoey Messick and Blavier also plated runs for the Lady Wildcats.
Josie Howard homered, singled three times and drove in two runs for Hawkins. Sadie Scoggins tripled, doubled, singled three times and drove in two runs. Ryli Williams had a double, three singles and three RBI. Chloe Maricle finished with three hits and three RBI. Gradyn McCrummen and Madison Barnett had two hits apiece, and Cheyenne turner, Emma Williams and Barnett all drove in runs.