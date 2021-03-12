S. SPRINGS 1, LONGVIEW 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Sulphur Springs scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 1-0 win over Longview.
Reagan Rios and Madison Jones had the lone hits for Longview in the loss, both doubles. Rios struck out 14, walked one and did not allow an earned run in a tough loss.
MT. PLEASANT 15, P. TREE 0: Mount Pleasant scored nine in the second to build a 13-0 lead and rolled past Pine Tree, 15-0.
Pine Tree managed two hits in the game, singles from Brooklyn Berry and Raquel Ramirez.
S. HILL 3, A-GOLDEN 0: Sam Schott struck out 15, walked just one and scattered three hits in a complete-game shutout, and helped her own cause at the plate with a home run and two RBI in a 3-0 win over Alba-Golden.
Alyssa McClung added a double, and Lainey Linseisen drove in a run for Spring Hill.
T. HIGH 8, MARSHALL 5: MARSHALL — Texas High took a 7-3 lead after three and held on for an 8-5 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Caitlyn Ellenburg, Alyson Roberson and Adriana Vences all doubled for Marshall. Roberson had two hits and two RBI, Margaret Truelove two hits and Ellenburg and Vences an RBI apiece. Vences struck out eight and walked three, giving up one earned run in 4.2 innings in the loss.
GILMER 3, HENDERSON 0: GILMER — Sarah Phillips went the distance in the circle for Gilmer, tossing a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks in a 3-0 Lady Buckeye win over Henderson.
Karsyn Lindsey singled and drove in two runs to lead the way offensively for Gilmer.
Madeleine Wells struck out seven and walked three in the loss for Henderson. Bethany Grandgeorge doubled for Henderson’s lone hit.
W. RUSK 5, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Lilly Waddell struck out 15 with no walks, giving up no earned runs on four hits in a 5-1 West Rusk win over Elysian Fields.
Amber Cothran singled and drove in three runs for West Rusk. Piper Morton and Waddell also added RBI.
Mary Frances Ellis had two hits in the loss for Elysian fields. Ellis struck out five and walked three in four innings, and Cora Creech had six strikeouts and four walks in three frames.
HARMONY 12, MT. VERNON 4: HARMONY — Analese Cano did damage at the plate and inside the circle for Harmony in a 12-4 win over Mount Vernon.
Cano homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs and also earned the pitching win. She fanned three and walked one in seven innings.
Jenci Seahorn doubled twice and drove in a run for Harmony. Delaynie Nash added a double, two singles and two RBI. Krystin Spence doubled, singled and drove in two. Kinzee Settles had three hits and two RBI, and Madi Rhame drove in one run.
O. CITY 3, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY — Alayna Andrews and Anna Green drove in runs for Ore City, and Green and Toni Gabaldon combined on a shutout from the circle in a 3-0 Lady Rebel win.
Green struck out nine and walked four in 4.1 innings. Gabaldon fanned three and walked one in 2.2 frames.
Callie Sparks doubled in the loss for Sabine. Sparks also pitched, striking out four and walking four while giving up one earned run in five innings. Makenzie Cook struck out one and walked three in two frames.
H. SPRINGS 12, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — Hughes Springs pounded out seven extra base hits, and Grace Pippin and Maggie Pate combined on a one-hit shutout inside the circle as the Lady Mustangs rolled to a 12-0 win over New Diana.
Pippin fanned five and walked one in two innings, and Pate struck out four and walked two in three frames.
Riley Lowery, Presley Richardson and Shea Nelson all tripled, and Pippin, Jacee Short, Madison Heller and Pate doubled. Nelson had three hits, Pate two hits and two RBI, Lowery two hits and Richardson, Pippen, Short, Heller, Emma McKinney and Karmen Searcy an RBI apiece.
BECKVILLE 26, GARY 0: GARY — Lexi Barr drilled a pair of home runs, singled and drove in six runs, Reese Dudley had two doubles, a single and three RBI and Beckville notched a 26-0 win over Gary.
Aubrey Klingler had three hits, and Allison Baker, Hannah Hudson, Kaitlyn Tillman, Haley Straubie and Sophie Elliott all had two hits for Beckville. Dudley drove in three runs, Baker, Elliott and Laney Jones two apiece and Hudson, Tillman, Straubie and Klingler one each.
Dudley struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
U. GROVE 10, OVERTON 8: OVERTON — Union Grove built a big lead early and held on for a 10-8 win against Overton.
Sydney Chamberlain, Jocy Saurez, Paige Parman and Daytona Vaughn all had three hits for Union Grove, with Ali Yohn ading two hits and three RBI and Vaughn driving in two runs. Gracie Winn, Katelyn Vaughn and Emily Calhoun all collected two hits.
Kaley McMillan and Peyton Sartors doubled for Overton. McMillan had three hits and two RBI, Sarrah Garrett three hits and three RBI, Sartors three hits and Montana Tarkington and Avery Smith two hits apiece. Makala Moser and Brylie Smith also drove in runs.
Katelyn Vaughn struck out 11 and walked for for the pitching win.
HAWKINS 18, CARLISLE 3: HAWKINS — Sadie Scroggins tripled twice and drove in three runs, Ryli Williams added two doubles and two RBI and Hawkins rolled to an 18-3 win over Carlisle.
Josie Howard added two hits and two RBI for Hawkins. Madison Barnett drove i ntrhee runs, and Chloe Maricle chipped in with an RBI. Scroggins struck out eight and walked two for the pitching win.
N. LAMAR 5, BULLARD 3: PARIS — North Lamar scored twice in the fifth to go ahead for good, and added an insurance run in the sixth on the way to a 5-3 win over Bullard.
Claire Cannon, Berlyn Grossman and Kaylee Paul had doubles for Bullard. Gabby Nichols singled twice, and Kenzie King and Hadi Fults drove in runs. Anistyn Foster struck out three and walked two in four innings.
MABANK 10, L. WAXAHACHIE 0: MABANK — Kallie Beasley tripled twice, singled and drove in two runs to lead Mabank past Life Waxahachie, 10-0.
Baylee Sales, Katy Brock and Hailey Ledbetter had doubles to back a no-hitter thrown by Sales, who struck out 11 and walked one. Brock drove in three runs, and Hannah Hanes and Payten Nolen added an RBI apiece.
HOOKS 11, REDWATER 2: HOOKS — Maddie Campbell and Chloe Hanes both doubled twice for Hooks, with Campbell adding a single and driving in five runs in an 11-2 win over Redwater.
Hanes had a single and drove in three, and Jordan Ragland and Addyson Hale both added two hits. Sydney Duncan and Karsyn Vallejos added RBI. Campbell struck out five and did not walk a batter for the pitching win.
LATE THURSDAY
GILMER 3, BROWNSBORO 0: Sarah Phillips tossed a one-hitter, striking out six and walking one, and Phillips and Addison Walker drove in runs for Gilmer in a 3-0 win over Brownsboro.
Karlye Johnston and Reese Couture had two hits apiece for Gilmer.
TROUP 2, TATUM 0: TATUM — Lindsay Davis struck out 14 and tossed a no-hitter at Tatum, walking two batters in seven innings in a 2-0 win.
Troup had just two hits, singles by Bailey Blanton and Karsyn Williamson. Blanton drove in both Troup runs.
Rebeka Stockton pitched well in the loss for Tatum, striking out 14, walking one and allowing two earned runs in six innings.