District 15-5AMARSHALL 11, P. TREE 4: Marshall put a run on the board in the first, and then added big innings in the second (4 runs) and third (5 runs) to pull away for an 11-4 win over Pine Tree.
Emily Ellenburg doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs to pace Marshall at the plate. Madison Sallee and Margaret Truelove both doubled, with Truelove adding two singles and two RBI and Sallee chipping in with two more singles. Kylie Coleman had two hits and an RBI, and Wendy Esquivel finished with two hits and a couple of RBI. Ellenburg struck out seven in four innings, and Adriana Vences fanned five in three frames.
Pine Tree scored four runs on four hits. Mariyah Furay reached on a single, two hit-by-pitches and scored one run. Tionna Lewis reached on two walks, a fielder’s choice and scored two runs. Dalah Montgomery was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Abby Grimaldo reached on a walk and scored one run. Anyah Clark pitched all seven innings for the Lady Pirates.
HALLSVILLE 11, MT. PLEASANT 0: HALLSVILLE — Lily Soto capped a big night with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the fifth, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to an 11-0 win over Mount Pleasant.
Soto also doubled twice and finished with three RBI. Maddie Melton added a home run and two RBI for the Ladycats. Sara Houston had two hits and two RBI, Anahi Ramirez a double and single, Kammie Walker a double and two RBI, Danyelle Molina two hits and Makayla Menchue an RBI.
Melton struck out three with no walks and one hit allowed in four innings for the pitching win.
District 16-4AS. HILL 11, LINDALE 10: Kenzie Gee’s second double of the night proved to be the game-winner as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers walked off with an 11-10 win over Lindale.
Gee, who finished the night with two RBI, doubled to left with one out in the bottom of the seventh to plate Sam Schott with the winner. Schott led off the inning with a walk and swiped second. After Kaycee Campbell walked with one out, Gee delivered.
Lainey Linseisen added a triple, two singled and four RBI from the leadoff spot for Spring Hill. Caylee Mayfield drove in two runs, and Campbell and Alyssa McClung added RBI.
Schott struck out six and walked three for the pitching win.
HENDERSON 7, KILGORE 9: KILGORE — Henderson opened up a close game by scoring four times in the top of the fourth on the way to a 7-0 win over Kilgore.
Tyesha Mosley had a triple, two singles and an RBI for Henderson. Mikeya Washington doubled, singled and drove in one. Charli Bird finished with three hits and an RBI, and Jaci Taylor drove in one run.
Madeleine Wells struck out seven with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings. Kloee Carroll fanned three with no walks in two innings, and Bethany Grandgeorge struck out two with no walks in two frames.
BULLARD 17, C. HILL 0: BULLARD — Gabby Nichols homered, tripled, singled twice and drove in five runs to back the no-hit pitching of Anistyn Foster as Bullard rolled past Chapel Hill, 17-0.
Foster struck out 10 and walked two in five innings.
Teagan Graul tripled, and Claire Cannon, Foster, Hadi Fults, Berlyn Grossman and Addison Hooker all doubled for Bullard. Graul had three hits and three RBI, Hooker two hits and three RBI, Fults two hits and two RBI, Grossman two hits and an RBI and Kaylee Paul, Cannon and Kylie Pate an RBI apiece.
District 15-4AN. LAMAR 10, GILMER 0: PARIS — North Lamar used an eight-run sixth to put things away in a 10-0 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
Gilmer managed one hit, a single from Reese Couture. Sarah Phillips took the pitching loss.
District 14-4AMABANK 12, BROWNSBORO 3: BROWNSBORO — Carlee Cline homered and drove in two runs, Payten Nolen added three hits and three RBI and Mabank cruised past Brownsboro, 12-3.
Kallie Beasley tripled, and Baylee Sales, Katy Brock and Haley Ledbetter all dobuled for Mabank. Hannah Hanes had three hits, and Cline and Brock drove in two runs apiece.
Sales fanned eight and walked five.
District 15-3AO. CITY 4, N. DIANA 2: ORE CITY — Anna Green was dominant inside the circle for Ore City, striking out 14, walking one and giving up one earned run in 6.2 innings as the Lady Rebels edged New Diana, 4-2.
Toni Gabaldon pitched the final 1/3 for the Lady Rebels. Green had three hits and an RBI, Emily Hoosier two hits and an RBI and Gabaldon one hit and an RBI.
Haley Manns struck out 10, walked five and gave up three earned runs in a complete game for New Diana. Manns also doubled twice and drove in a run to pace the offense. Reagan Reece had two hits and an RBI, and Asia Newsome chipped in with two hits.
GLADEWATER 11, DAINGERFIELD 3: GLADEWATER — Avery Glarborg earned the pitching win and helped her own cause at the plate with two hit and three RBI as Gladewater notched an 11-3 win over Daingerfield.
Glarborg struck out nine, walked three and gave up one earned run on three hits. Livia Prince doubled, singled three times, drove in a run and scored three times from the leadoff spot, and Trinity Mooney, Sydney Spurlock, Katelynn Moses and Jersey Turner all drove in runs.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 19, HARLETON 6: HARLETON — Kailyn Clynch doubled, singled twice and drove in five runs for Elysian Fields in a 19-6 win over Harleton.
Cora Creech homered and drove in two runs for EF. Mary Frances Ellis had five hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Christen Smith doubled, singled and drove in one run. Jessica Guilhas, Morgan Shaw and Carmen Lawless all added RBI, and Corissa McPhail had three hits.
Guilhas struck out four in four innings, and Creech fanned three in two innings.
Laycee McGuffie homered, singled and drove in three runs, and Hollyn Alsobrook added a home run, single and two RBI for Harleton. Kailey Wright chipped in with three hits. Karlee Cochran struck out eight in six innings.
TROUP 10, W. RUSK 2: NEW LONDON — Lindsay Davis struck out 18 and scattered five hits, leading the Troup Lady Tigers to a 10-2 win over West Rusk.
Bailey Blanton homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead the Troup offense. Karsyn Williamson, Chloie Haugeberg and Mia Beason all had two hits, and Jessie Minnix doubled once and singled twice.
Natalie Christy doubled and drove in a run, Piper Morton had two hits and Kaelyn King and Faith Cochran singled for West Rusk. Christy fanned three, walked one and gave up four earned runs in the pitching loss.
TATUM 16, JEFFERSON 2: TATUM — Rebeka Stockton struck out 10, walked one and allowed two hits, and Paisley Williams and Baylea Densman drove in three runs apiece for Tatum in a 16-2 win over Jefferson.
Densman tripled, and Maritza Quintero and Emma Wiley doubled for Tatum. Trinity Edwards had two hits and an RBI, Williams three hits, Quintero two RBI, Wiley two RBI and Tamya Garrett one RBI.
Tierrani Johnson doubled and drove in the two Jefferson runs. Avery Keller struck out four and gave up just one earned run.
District 13-3AHARMONY 7, MINEOLA 0: MINEOLA — Delaynie Nash tossed a three-hit shutout at Mineola, striking out eight and walking one, and Analese Cano banged out three doubles for the Lady Eagles in a 7-0 win.
Lainie Trimble added two doubles, and Madi Rhame and Kinzee Settles both doubled for Harmony. Trimble had two hits, and Settles, Rhame and Joey Wagner drove in runs.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 16, U. HILL 0: UNION GROVE — Mia Rust tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Lainey Ledbetter struck out eight in a one-hitter for the Lady Lions as Union Grove blanked Union Hill, 16-0.
Sydney Chamberlain, Ledbetter and Paige Parman all doubled for Union Grove. Jolea Robertson, Parman and Ledbetter drove in two runs apiece. Chamberlain had two hits and an RBI, and Jocy Saurez, Katelyn Vaughn and Ali Yohn all drove in runs.
N. SUMMERFIELD 19, CARLISLE 6: PRICE — New Summerfield scored 11 times in the top of the fourth to pull away from Carlisle in a 19-6 win.
Kyra Holcomb homered and Summer Davilla had two hits in the loss for Carlisle. Keeli Jackson, Joana Canchola and Kelsey Howard all drove in runs for Carlisle.
District 22-2ABECKVILLE 7, SHELBYVILLE 2: BECKVILLE — Reese Dudley fanned nine with no walks, scattering three hits over seven innings as Beckville notched a 7-2 win over Shelbyville.
Lexi Barr tripled and drove in a run, and Hannah Hudson added a double for Beckville. Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker also chipped in with RBI.
District 22-2AJOAQUIN 15, MT. ENTERPRISE 0: JOAQUIN — Chloee Mason tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, and Joaquin rolled to a 15-0 win over Mount Enterprise.
Mason also doubled and singled, and Kennedy Stanley had two hits and three RBI for Joaquin. Chrislyn Pena, Kalie Brooks and Addi Harvey drove in runs for the Lady Rams.
Late MondayGILMER 7, PITTSBURG 0: GILMER — Kirsten Waller and Karlye Johnston both homered, and Sarah Phillips and Kahlyen Johnston combined to pitch a shutout as Gilmer blanked Pittsburg, 7-0.
Melody Larkins and Karsyn Lindsey both doubled for Gilmer. Lindsey had two hits, Karlye Johnston and Waller two RBI apiece and Emily Watson one RBI. Phillips struck out six and walked one in six innings. Kahlyen Johnson fanned one with no walks in one inning.
Elyssia Lemelle and Daytona Torrey both doubled in the loss for Pittsburg. Torrey and Kyra Mason had two hits apiece. Kylie Fitch struck out five and walked two in the pitching loss.
O. CITY 20, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Emily Hoosier doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Toni Gabaldon added a double and three RBI and the Ore City Lady Rebels earned a 20-0 win over Daingerfield.
Alayna Andrews and Brynn Richardson both doubled for Ore City. Katlin Morin and Anna Green had three hits and two RBI apiece. Anderson added two hits and two RBI, and Tori Cummins also drove in a run.
Green worked one inning for the win, striking out one with no walks. Gabaldon fanned four with no walks and one hit allowed in two innings.
HARMONY 11, WINNSBORO 1: HARMONY — Analese Cano and Madi Rhame both homered, Delaynie Nash added a double and the Harmony Lady Eagles rolled past Winnsboro, 11-1.
Cano drove in three runs, Rhame had two hits and Joey Wagner finished with three hits and two RBI for the Lady Eagles. Nash added two hits and an RBI, and Grace Kalenak and Jenci Seahorn drove in two runs apiece. Cano went five innings in the circle for the win, striking out four with no walks and two hits allowed.
BECKVILLE 16, MARTINSVILLE 0: MARTINSVILLE — Reese Dudley tossed a no-hitter, and Dudley and Allison Baker combined for six hits, eight RBI and four runs scored from the top two spots in the order for Beckville in a 16-0 win over Martinsville.
Dudley struck out nine and walked one in four innings. At the plate, Baker tripled, doubled, singled and drove in five runs and Dudley had three hits and three RBI. Alex English, Hannah Hudson and Kaitlyn Tillman all doubled. Amber Harris had two hits and two RBI, English two hits, Tillman two hits and an RBI and Hudson one RBI. Laney Jones also drove in a run.
OVERTON 13, B. SANDY 3: OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs used a seven-run third inning to take control of things, paced by RBI’s from Brylie Smith, Kaley McMillan, Sarrah Garrett, Mary-Nicole Fenter, Montana Tarkington and Alex Brown, on the way to a 13-3 win over Big Sandy.
Garrett and Fenter had multiple hits for Overton. Zoey Messick went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the way for Big Sandy.
Hailey Ragon earned the pitching win for Overton. She worked five innings, striking out three. Daphnie Blavier fanned eight with no walks allowed in the pitching loss.
U. HILL 17, CARLISLE 6: BETTIE — Jenna Henry doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs for Union Hill as the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 17-6 win over Carlisle.
Alex Mitchem added a double and RBI for the Lady Bulldogs. Hailey Hannah and Trinity Tidball both singled and drove in two runs, and Karlie Burns, Kaylee Willoughby, Bre Albright and Aimee Adcock all drove in runs.
Mitchem struck out six in four innings, and Burns had one strikeout in an inning of action.
Sidney Holloway singled and drove in two runs, and Ally Effner added an RBI for Carlisle in the loss. Rylee Waggoner shouldered the pitching loss.