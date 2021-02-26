HALLSVILLE 11, FORNEY 9: ALLEN — Maddie Melton blasted a pair of home runs and drove in four runs, leading the Hallsville Ladycats past Forney, 11-9, on Friday.
Danyelle Molina added a triple and three RBI for Hallsville. Jaryn Nelson had a pair of doubles, two singles and four RBI. Abby Dunagan and Anahi Ramirez both doubled, and Lily Soto collected two hits.
Melton was also the winning pitcher, striking out five and walking two while giving up no earned runs in five innings.
In a 4-2 loss to Allen, Ramirez doubled, singled and drove in a run and Molina had a single for all of the offensive output for the Ladycats. Melton struck out two, walked one and gave up two earned runs in six innings.
HALLSVILLE 8, BOYD 0: ALLEN — Maddie Melton and Danyelle Molina combined on a two-hit shutout, Anahi Ramirez banged out four hits and the Hallsville Ladycats rolled past McKinney Boyd, 8-0, on Thursday.
Melton struck out two and walked on in three hitless innings, and Molina fanned four and walked two in three frames.
Ramirez homered once and singled three times to pace the offense. Molina added two hits. Lily Soto drove in two runs, and Hailey Medrano, Emma Black, Pamela Ah Quinn and Mylie Anderson all drove in runs.
HALLSVILLE 9, PLANO 9: ALLEN — Three Ladycats went deep, and Hallsville collected seven extra base hits on the day in a 9-9 tie with Plano.
Abby Dunagan, Maddie Melton and Mallory Pyle all homered for Hallsville, with Pamela Ah Quinn, Sara Houston, Anhi Ramirez and Lily Soto adding doubles. Ah Quinn, Ramirez and Soto also drove in runs. Melton went the distance in the circle, striking out five and walking four in four innings.
KILGORE 9, CENTRAL 9: RUSK — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs scored six runs in the third inning — highlighted by Jada Dennis’ three-run triple — and finished with a 9-9 tie against Central.
Dennis drove in four runs in the game, also adding an RBI single. Genna Cavanaugh singled twice, walked and scored twice. Bailey Hedges tripled, doubled and drove in a couple of runs. Jaycie Villanueva singled and drove in a run. Alyssa Whitington doubled and added an RBI, and Kaitlyn Porter and Nawny Sifford both singled.
Sifford struck out two and walked one in four innings inside the circle.
RUSK 12, KILGORE 3: RUSK — Rusk used a five-run second inning to take control in a 12-3 win over Kilgore.
Haylee Brown homered, singled and scored twice in the loss for Kilgore. Genna Cavanaugh singled and drove in a run. Jaycie Villanueva tripled, and Bailey Hedges added an RBI sacrifice fly.
Kilgore is scheduled to meet Cushing at 8 a.m. and Garrison at 9:30 a.m. today.
UNIVERSITY 4, MARSHALL 0: WACO — Waco University scored three times in the first on the way to a 4-0 win over Marshall.
Margaret Truelove and Adriana Vences doubled and Caitlyn Ellenburg singled to produce all of the offense for Marshall. Vences struck out eight, walked two and gave up four earned runs in 3.2 innings.
A. HEIGHTS 2, MABANK 1: MIDLOTHIAN — Arlington Heights scored lone runs in the first and third frames to edge Mabank, 2-1.
Payten Nolen had two doubles and drove in the lone run for Mabank. Katy Brock added a pair of singles. Baylee Sales struck out six, walked one and gave up one earned run in the pitching loss.
In a 10-9 loss to North Forney, Sales homered, singled and drove in two runs, Nolen had two doubles, a single and two RBI and Kallie Beasley and Brock chipped in with two hits apiece. Presley Green also drove in a run.
PARIS 2, HOOKS 0: PARIS — Paris scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth and limited Hooks to one hit — a triple by Chloe Hanes — in a 2-0 win. Maddie Campbell struck out one, walked none and gave up one earned run to shoulder the pitching loss.