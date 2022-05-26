MT. VERNON 11, H. SPRINGS 1: MARSHALL - At East Texas Baptist University, Carsyn Sparks drove in three runs and Alexa Taylor went the distance in the circle for Mount Vernon as the Lady Tigers opened a Class 3A best-of-three regional final series with an 11-1 win over Hughes Springs.
Mount Vernon improves to 29-7-1 with the win while Hughes Springs falls to 29-5-1. The series resumes at 3 p.m. on Saturday back at ETBU.
Sparks singled twice for Mount Vernon. Cameron Pope had three hits, including a double, and Summer Rogers, Madalyn Wardrup, Lauren Newsome and Kamryn Bolin all drove in runs. Taylor struck out one with no walks and gave up on one run on three hits.
Cali Freeman singled twice and scored once and Riley Lowery had a hit for Hughes Springs. Emma McKinney drove in the lone Lady Mustang run. Jacee Short struck out one with no walks and two earned runs allowed in 2.1 innings. Pate fanned two, walked one and gave up two earned runs in two innings.