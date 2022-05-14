FORNEY 9, HALLSVILLE 1: TYLER - The Forney Lady Jackrabbits got a complete game in the circle and a three RBI day at the plate from Cailey Slade on the way to a 9-1 win over the Hallsville Ladycats in the finale of a Class 5A regional quarterfinal playoff series.
Slade struck out two, walked one and gave up one earned run on six hits. At the dish, she doubled and singled.
Chloe Good had two hits and two RBI, Emma Boren two hits and an RBI, Abby Long three hits, Jaeden Thrasher a single and two RBI and Mary Newville a single and an RBI.
Hallsville was led offensively by Jaryn Nelson with two hits and an RBI. Mallory Pyle added two hits, and Mikayla Menchue and Kammie Walker finished with a single apiece.
Danyelle Molina pitched four innings, striking out two and walking one. Hope Miles walked three in two frames.
H. SPRINGS 23, W. RUSK 8: HALLSVILLE - Grace Pippin tripled twice, doubled, drove in six runs and scored three times for Hughes Springs as the Lady Mustangs completed a Class 3A regional quarterfinal sweep of West Rusk on Saturday with a 23-8 win.
Karmen Searcy, Presley Richardson and Emma McKinney all added three RBI for Hughes Springs. Searcy had a double and two singles, Shae'Leigh Johnson two singles, Riley Lowery a double, single and RBI, Richardson a triple and single, McKinney a double and single, Cali Freeman two singles and an RBI an Jacee Short a double and an RBI. McKinney scored five times.
Pippin went five innings for the pitching win. She struck out six and walked four.
Lilly Waddell, Natalie Christy, Piper Morton and Carlie Buckner all drove in two runs in the loss for West Rusk. Waddell had three hits, Stormie LeJeune and Christy two each and Morton and Buckner one apiece. Buckner and Waddell pitched for the Lady Raiders, giving up a total of five earned runs.
KERENS 5, HAWKINS 4: GRAND SALINE - Rylee Spivey struck out 10, walked one and allowed four earned runs in a complete game in the circle, and Kenadee Lynch provided the offensive punch with a home run, two singles and three RBI as Kerens closed out a Class 2A regional quarterfinal playoff series with a 5-4 win over Hawkins.
Jordyn Warren tripled, doubled, singles and drove in a run in the loss for Hawkins. Taetum Smith added two hits, Lynli Dacus a double, Londyn Wilson a single and two RBI and Ryli Williams a double. Trinity Hawkins struck out eight, walked two and gave up five earned runs in the pitching loss.
LATE FRIDAY
HAWKINS 17, KERENS 3: GRAND SALINE - Ryli Williams homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead the way offensively, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 17-3 win over Kerens.
Lynli Dacus added a double, two singles and two RBI for Hawkins. Taetum Smith finished with a double ,single and two RBI, Londyn Wilson a single and an RBI, Kalyn Ellison a double and two RBI and Makena Warren and Sadie Scoggins an RBI apiece.
Trinity Hawkins struck out three, walked four and allowed no runs on one hit in three innings. Ellison fanned two with one walk, giving up one earned run in two frames.