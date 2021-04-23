Hughes Springs and White Oak met on the softball diamond for the third time this season during Saturday’s seeding game for the top spot in District 15-3A at Spring Hill’s Lady Panther Field.
Both teams were victorious in their home ballparks, with Hughes Springs winning 6-5 on March 18th and White Oak prevailing 2-1 on April 13th.
Hughes Springs ultimately won the neutral site matchup 5-1 to improve to 22-3 on the season and earn the district’s top seed heading into the Class 3A postseason. White Oak, on the other hand, falls to 21-2 and will suit up as the district’s second seed.
Hughes Springs will meet Tatum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday back at Spring Hill in a bi-district battle. White Oak will face Elysian Fields in a best-of-three series starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Elysian Fields. Game two is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at White Oak, with a third game — if needed — set for 4 p.m. Saturday at ETBU in Marshall.
“We did better on the mound,” Hughes Springs head softball coach Tisha Thompson said in comparing her team’s Saturday performance to the battles with White Oak earlier in the season. “And offensively, we just executed. The last time that we played them, we had a lot of opportunities and we blew them. We did not do that today and it paid off big time for us.”
Grace Pippin set the tone as Hughes Springs’ starting pitcher and carried the momentum to an eight-strikeout performance.
“My team definitely got my back,” said Pippin. “Emma [McKinney] in centerfield had some great plays. They backed me up offensively, got great hits [and] moved runners.”
Hughes Springs’ scoring was also active in the early innings of Saturday’s contest. McKinney started the Lady Mustangs’ first inning surge with a single, advanced to second base on Pippin’s groundout, stole third base, and scored on Karmen Searcy’s RBI triple. Then, Jacee Short’s sac fly drove in Searcy for an early 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Mustangs caused more damage in the second inning to extend their lead. Leadoff batter Maggie Pate got on base with a walk and her pinch runner, Alyssa Baxter, came home for the third run of the game.
And their aggressiveness continued in the third. Like the previous two innings, Hughes Springs’ leadoff hitter reached base. This time, Searcy smacked a double and scored on an unsuccessful White Oak throw to the right side of the infield that also put Short on base.
Hughes Springs continued to expand its lead in the bottom of the fourth. McKinney earned a one-out walk and scored on Short’s RBI single to make it a 5-0 game. But, it wasn’t the final run of the afternoon.
After squandering a scoring opportunity in the fourth inning, White Oak finally answered with a run in the top of the sixth. Lexi Dodson had a leadoff walk and her pinch runner, Dayvia Reed, came home for the Ladynecks’ only run of the game.