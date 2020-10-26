From Staff Reports
KILGORE — The Kilgore College softball team closed out the fall season with a win and a tie on Sunday at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
The Rangers rallied for a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie Texas Elite, 3-3, in the opening game, and then used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away for a 10-2 win over Sneaky Cleats in the nightcap.
Kilgore finishes the fall season with a 9-0-1 record.
In the opener, Natalya Cuevas and Marissa Medina both doubled for KC, with Hannah Grumbles driving in a run. Dani Moreno, Calleigh King, Dajah Montgomery and Kylia Huhman all added hits.
Macie McGibney struck out three, walked one and gave up two earned runs on three hits in two innings.
Moreno fanned two with one walk and one earned run allowed in two frames, and Medina struck out three, walked two and did not allow an earned run in one inning of work.
Lizzy Torres tripled, singled and drove in a run, Medina doubled, singled and plated one and King singled and drove in a couple of runs in the second game for KC.
Leeloni Martin added two RBI, and Natalie Castillo, Huhman and Grumbles all drove in runs.
Jenna Lewis, Cuevas and Huhman all pitched two innings for KC. Lewis and Cuevas both struck out four, and Huhman fanned three. The Rangers did not issue a walk in the contest.