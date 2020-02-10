■ KC DROPS TWO: DENISON — The Kilgore College softball team dropped a pair of games on Sunday at Grayson College, falling 5-3 in the opener and 16-5 in the nightcap.
In the first game, Hannah Grumbles homered, Marissa Medina doubled and Rachael Thomas drove in two runs for the Rangers. Lauren Corley added a single for KC, which led 2-0 after two innings, but gave up five runs in the bottom of the third.
Jenna Lewis struck out one, walked one and gave up four earned runs in 1.1 innings to take the pitching loss. Mattie McQuary fanned five with one walk and one earned run allowed in 3.1 innings of work.
Grumbles and Thomas both went deep in the second game, with Grumbles adding a single and driving in three runs. Corley, Brooke Arnold, Medina and MacPierpoint all singled for the Rangers.
Dani Moreno shouldered the pitching loss, giving up four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.
KC’s scheduled twinbill at home today against Jarvis has been postponed, with no makeup date scheduled. The Rangers will visit Hill College on Wednesday, and Kilgore’s next scheduled home date is Feb. 22 against Lamar State.
