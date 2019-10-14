From Staff Reports
■ KC DROPS TWO AT ULM: MONROE, La. — Louisiana-Monroe used big innings in the bottom of the first in both games to take control early en route to 10-1 and 12-0 wins over Kilgore College in fall softball action.
In the opener, ULM scored five in the first and five in the third. KC managed a run in the top of the fifth inning.
Brooke Goynes (Longview) doubled and singled in the loss for KC. Nicole King and Brooke Arnold added runs, with Arnold driving in the lone Ranger run.
Jenna Lewis and Dani Moreno pitched for Kilgore.
In the second game, ULM scored four in the first inning. KC managed four hits, including two doubles by Rachael Thomas and singles from Marissa Medina and Goynes.
Mattie McQuary went the distance in the circle for Kilgore.
Former Sabine standout Jayden Mount finished the day 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI for ULM.
Kilgore (5-7-1) will visit Ouachita Baptist on Friday.