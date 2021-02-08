From Staff Reports
HILLSBORO — It was a battle of comebacks on Tuesday as Kilgore College rallied and came up short in the opening game of a double header and Hill College battled back to force a tie in the nightcap.
Kilgore fell 11-10 in the opening game, scoring four times in the top of the seventh before coming up short. Hill scored three in the bottom of the sixth on a three-run home run to force a 9-9 tie in the nightcap.
KC finished the day with 19 runs on 30 hits. Hill had 20 runs on 28 hits.
In the opener, Adrienne Lewing homered twice and drove in three runs and Calleigh King banged out three hits and drove in two runs for the Rangers. Maddie Brewer doubled twice and drove in two runs. Natalie Castillo had two hits and two RBI, and Hannah Grumbles and Madalyn Spears had two hits apiece. Marissa Medina chipped in with one hit and an RBI.
Jenna Lewis struck out seven and walked five in 4.1 innings. Castillo struck out one in 1.2 frames.
Dajah Montgomery and Grumbles both homered, and Castillo, Lewing and Spears all doubled in the second game for Kilgore. Castillo, Lewing and Makayla Trevino all had three hits and an RBI. King and Grumbles had two hits apiece, with Grumbles driving in a pair of runs. Montgomery finished with two RBI, and Medina had a hit and an RBI.
Macie McGibney struck out three and walked five in 4.1 innings. Natalya Cueves pitched one inning, and Medina struck out one, walked one and gave up a hit in 1/3 of an inning.
Kilgore (2-3-1) will visit Galveston for two games on Friday. The Rangers are not scheduled to play at home again until Feb. 24 when Weatherford visits for games at 1 and 3 p.m.