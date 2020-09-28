■ KC WINS 2: KILGORE — The Kilgore College softball team finished the day with 25 runs on 23 hits in wins over the Athletics and Marucci Elite Bois on Saturday as the fall season continued for the Rangers at the Ballpark at KC Commons.
Kilgore blanked the Athletics, 7-0, and rolled to an 18-2 win over Marucci Elite Bois.
Natalya Cueves worked three inning, giving up no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks against The Athletics. Jenna Lewis fanned two in one inning, and Hope Williams had one strikeout in an inning of work.
At the plate, Kylia Huhman homered and drove in wo runs, and Madalyn Spears and Makayla Trevino both doubled. Hannah Grumbles had two hits and two RBI. Trevino drove in two runs, and Calleigh King also collected an RBI.
Adrienne Lewing homered, singled twice and drove in five runs and Grumbles added a home run, single and five RBI against Marucci Elite Boys. Lewing’s home run was a grand slam.
Madalyn Brewer and Moriah Guerrero both doubled for KC. Lizzy Torres had two hits and two RBI, Brewer two RBI and Guerrero one RBI.
Huhman struck out five and allowed two earned runs in three innings inside the circle. Macie McGibney fanned one in one inning of action.
Kilgore will host Hill College at 1 and 3 p.m. today.