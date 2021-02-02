With hopes of getting to finish what it starts this time around, the Kilgore softball team opens the 2021 season on the road today with a doubleheader against Weatherford College.
First pitch for what is scheduled to be at least a 46-game season is set for 1 p.m., with a second game to follow at approximately 3 p.m.
A year ago, Kilgore had gotten off to a 3-1 start in Region XIV Conference play (10-17 overall) when COVID-19 halted the season in March.
A lot has happened since then, not the least of which was a coaching change at the top.
Leslie Messina, who built the Ranger program from the ground up, resigned for personal reasons shortly after the season ended. Trish Robinson, who had been an assistant at KC since 2016, took over on an interim bases and was later had the interim tag removed.
She’ll be assisted by for KC player and Kilgore native Amber Williams.
"It's indescribable," Robinson said of the excitement level surrounding the season opener. "Everyone is just excited to put that uniform on, to get on the field and to see what we have."
Kilgore managed to get in a successful fall season, finishing with a 9-0-1 record. Returning players Calleigh King, Hannah Grumbles, Madalyn Spears, Marissa Medina, Natalie Castillo and Jenna Lewis all saw action in the fall.
King hit .353 with five RBI, Grumbles .579 with a home run and 12 RBI, Spears .222 and Medina .533 with a home run and five RBI and Castillo .667 with three RBI.
Lewis was 3-0 inside the circle in the fall with a 1.16 ERA, 31 strikeouts and two walks in 18 innings.
As a team in the 10 fall games, KC hit .430 with seven home runs, 17 doubles and two triples, stealing 10 of 13 bases and averaging 8.8 runs per contest. The Ranger pitching staff had a collective 2.68 ERA with 73 strikeouts and 15 walks in 57.1 innings pitched.
"I think the attitude and work ethic from the fall until now is much better, and I think that has to do with the season being taken away from us the way it was last year," Robinson said. "We just need to get some games under out belts and figure out some little things pitching-wise and settle on our starting lineup. Just need that consistency to help us get in a groove by the time conference play rolls around."
NOTES: Kilgore will make its home debut on Friday, hosting Hill College at noon and 2 p.m. … This will be the ninth season of KC softball.