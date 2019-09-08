KILGORE - After opening the fall season with a 7-4 loss to the Athletics, Jenna Lewis and Mattie McQuary pitched back-to-back shutouts for Kilgore College as the Rangers defeated TX Elite (4-0) and TSF Elite (9-0) at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Lewis struck out seven and gave up two hits while striking out 11 and issuing two walks in the win over TX Elite. McQuary followed by fanning six, walking two and giving up three hits in a five-inning game against TSF Elite.
Against TX Elite, Lauren Corley banged out three hits to pace the offense. Calleigh King had two hits and an RBI, Brooke Arnold two hits, Tayler Tourney a single and Callie Yellin and Bailey Carmody an RBI apiece.
Mackenzie Pierpoint and Marissa Medina both tripled and singled in the win over TSF Elite, with Pierpoint driving in two runs and Medina adding an RBI. Arnold had two doubles and a single, Leeloni Martin two hits, Nicole King a single and two RBI and Hailee Jo Lewis a single.
Corley collected three hits against the Athletics. Martin had two hits and an RBI, Yellin added a double and Calleigh King and Tourney a single and an RBI apiece.
Kilgore will host the Henderson State JV at 4:15 and Eastern Oklahoma State College at 6 p.m. on Saturday.