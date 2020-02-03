KILGORE - Calleigh King singled to start the bottom of the eighth, later scoring on an RBI single by Madalyn Spears to tie things and Kilgore College completed the comeback when Mackenzie Pierpoint hustled home on an error to give the Rangers a 10-9 win over Grayson on Monday at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
The win moves KC to 1-2 on the young season. The second game of the scheduled twinbill was postponed.
Grayson scored a run in the top of the sixth to tie things at 8-8 and force extra innings, and added a run in the top of the eighth to take a 9-8 lead.
King led off the KC eighth with a single, moving around to third after a walk and a flyout and scoring on Spears' single before Pierpoint - who had walked earlier - hustled home on an error for the walk off win.
Hannah Grumbles doubled, singled three times and drove in a run for the Rangers. Pierpoint had three hits and an RBI. King singled twice and drove in a run. Marissa Medina had a single and two RBI. Dani Moreno had two hits and an RBI, and Spears and Lauren Corley both singled.
Moreno and Mattie McQuary pitched four innings apiece. Moreno struck out one and did not allow an earned run. McQuary fanned four and gave up two earned runs.
LATE SATURDAY
KC DROPS 2: KILGORE - Weatherford held off Kilgore rallies on both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday to sweep the Rangers in the season-opener at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Weatherford notched a 7-5 win in the opener, building a 6-0 lead early. In the nightcap, Weatherford scored five times in the fourth to build a 7-2 cushion. KC answered with three in the bottom of the sixth, but gave up a run in the top of the seventh.
In the opener, Marissa Medina and Hannah Grumbles had three hits apiece, with Brooke Arnold and Natalie Castillo adding a couple of hits and Dani Moreno, Reagan Busby and Madalyn Spears chipping in with a hit apiece. Arnold homered, Spears doubled and Grumbles, Spears and Castillo all drove in runs.
Mattie McQuary struck out four and walked five to shoulder the pitching loss.
In the second game, Nicole King doubled and drove in three runs to pace the KC offense. Medina had two hits and an RBI, and Lauren Corley singled.
Jenna Lewis struck out four and walked two in 3.2 innings. Moreno did not allow an earned run in 3.1 innings inside the circle.
KC faced Grayson on Monday.