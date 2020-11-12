KILGORE — Fresh off an unbeaten fall season, the Kilgore College softball team began the process of building for the future on Friday with the signing of four high school players scheduled to take the field for the 2021 fall campaign.
First-year head coach Trish Robinson introduced sisters Jennifer Gress and Melissa Gress of Dekaney High School, Simonne Sanders of All Saints Episcopal High School (Fort Worth) and Madision Trujillo of Haughton (Louisiana) High School to a crowd of family, friends and fans attending the ceremony at The Ball Park at KC Commons.
Melissa Gress is an infielder (first and third base) who earned second team all-district honors at Dekaney. Jennifer Gress is a two-time all-district pitcher who led the team in stolen bases.
Sanders, a first baseman and outfielder, was a TAPPS 5A Division 2 all-district pick in 2018 and a second team all-district pick in 2019.
Trujillo plays third base and catches. She was a first team all-district, first team All-Parish and first team All-City performer in 2018.
Kilgore finished the recent fall season with a 9-0-1 record. The Rangers were 10-17 during the 2020 spring season when the season was halted due to COVID-19. The Rangers had opened Region XIV Conference play with a 3-1 record, falling to Northeast Texas Community College in the opener, and then salvaging a split with NTCC and sweeping Angelina before the season was called.