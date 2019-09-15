KILGORE - The Kilgore College softball team split a pair of games on Saturday at the Ballpark at KC Commons, rallying for a 5-3 win over Grayson and dropping a 2-1 decision to Eastern Oklahoma State College.
In the opener, Jennis Lewis worked five solid innings in the circle and Mattie McQuary pitched one inning of relief for the win. Lewis struck out six, walked three and allowed one earned run. McQuary allowed no earned runs on two hits with a strikeout in one inning.
At the dish, Brooke Arnold and Marissa Medina both doubled, singled and drove in a run and Lauren Corley added two hits. Calleigh King, Tayler Tourney, Nicole King and Callie Yellin all added singles for KC, which scored three times in the seventh for the win.
In the second game, EOSC scored lone runs in the second and fourth innings for the win. Dani Moreno struck out seven with no walks, giving up one earned run on six hits in 4.1 innings to shoulder the pitching loss for KC. McQuary worked one inning, giving up no hits or earned runs while striking out three and issuing one walk.
Mackenzie Pierpoint doubled, Raegan Busby added two hits and Arnold, Hannah Grumbles and Moreno all singled for Kilgore. Bailey Carmody drove in a run.
Kilgore will return to action on Sept. 25, hosting Hill College at 2 and 4 p.m.