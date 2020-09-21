■ KC SWEEPS SEASON OPENER: KILGORE — The Kilgore College softball team opened the fall season with wins over Dirty Diamonds (8-0) and Bad Intentions (6-2) on Saturday at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
KC will return to action on Saturday, hosting another round-robin event. The Rangers will face the Athletics at 10 a.m. and Marucci Elite 18 at 2 p.m. with the Athletics and Marucci Elite 18 playing at noon.
Against Dirty Diamonds, Jenna Lewis and Kylia Huhman combined on a three-hit shutout inside the circle. Lewis struck out six with no walks, giving up one hit in three innings. Huhman fanned two in 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Lizzy Torres tripled, and Dajah Montgomery and Remington Denman both double for KC. Calleigh King singled and drove in two runs, and Denman, Torres, Montgomery and Makayla Trevino all drove in runs.
Macie McGibney got the win against Bad Intentions, striking out two and giving up one earned run in three innings. Dani Moreno fanned one and gave up no earned runs on one hit in two innings.
Torres, Moreno and Trevino all had two hits for the Rangers, and Torres, Denman, Moreno, Trevino and Caison Nachtigall drove in runs.
From Staff Reports