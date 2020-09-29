KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers improved to 6-0 in the fall season with a sweep of Hill College on Tuesday at the Ballpark at KC Commons.
KC won the opener, 8-5, and completed the sweep with a 5-4 victory in the second game.
In the opening game, Remington Denman, Kylia Huhman, Marssa Medina and Lizzy Torres all doubled for KC, with Natalie Castillo and Huhman banging out three hits apiece and Medina and Hannah Grumbles adding a couple of hits each.
Castillo drove in two runs, and Madalyn Brewer, Huhman, Denman, Grumbles and Medina all drove in runs. Adrienne Lewing and Caison Nachtigall also added hits.
Jenna Lewis went six innings inside the circle for the pitching win. She struck out seven, walked one and allowed no runs on four hits.
Medina homered and drove in three runs, Makayla Trevino had two doubles and Calleigh King chipped in with a double for KC in the second game. Brewer had two hits, and Torres and Grumbles drove in runs. Castillo chipped in with a single.
Macie McGibney earned the pitching win. She worked three innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits. Natalya Cuevas fanned one and gave up two earned runs on four hits in two innings, and Dani Moreno struck out and did not allow a run on one hit in two frames.
Kilgore will be idle until Oct. 10 when the Rangers host the KC Travel Ball Round Robin.