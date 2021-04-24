KC SWEEPS: KILGORE – Remington Denman had a huge game in the opener and a walk off RBI single in the nightcap, leading the Kilgore College Rangers to a Region XIV Conference sweep of Northeast Texas Community College on Saturday at The Ball Park at KC Commons.
The Rangers won the opener, 15-2, and rallied for a 7-6 win in the second game. The walk off win in the nightcap was KC’s third walk off winner in the past four outings.
In the second game, Northeast Texas scored twice in the top of the six and added two more in the top of the seventh to build a 6-3 lead. Maddie Brewer led off the KC seventh with a double, scoring when Dajah Montgomery reached on an error.
Hannah Grumbles then tied things with a home run to centerfield.
NTCC turned a double play, but Caison Nachtigall reached on an error, moved to second on a single by Marissa Medina and hustled home with the game-winner on Denman’s single to centerfield.
Brewer, Grumbles and Medina all had two hits in the game. Jenna Lewis struck out five, walked three and gave up one earned run in five innings. Medina fanned one and walked one, allowing two earned runs in two frames.
In the opener, Denman homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs to pace an 11-hit KC attack. Brewer doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs. Nachtigall had two hits and an RBI, Calleigh King a single and two RBI and Grumbles and Medina an RBI apiece.
Medina got the pitching win, allowing two earned runs in five innings.
Kilgore, now 8-14 in conference play, will close out the regular season with games at 1 and 3 p.m. on Monday against Trinity Valley.