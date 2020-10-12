FROM STAFF REPORTS
KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangers walked off with a win in the opener and then cruised in the second game, sweeping TSF 18U Gold on Saturday at The Ballpark at KC Commons to improve to 8-0 in fall season action.
Kilgore won 7-6 in the opening game when Remington Denman delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. KC won the second game, 16-0.
In the opener, Denman homered, singled twice and drove in four runs. Hannah Grumbles added three hits, Lizzy Torres and Leeloni Martin hadd two hits apiece, Madalyn Brewer singled and Grumbles and Moriah Guerrero drove in runs.
Jenna Lewis struck out 12, walked one and gave up three earned runs in six innings. Natalya Cuevas pitched one inning.
Four KC pitchers combined for a shutout in the second game, and Makayla Trevino drove in five runs to pace the offense.
Macie McGibney earned the pitching win, striking out five and walking two in four innings. Cuevas fanned three in an inning, and Trevino and Marissa Medina worked scoreless frames.
At the dish, Brewer and Adrienne Lewing both homered, and Denman added a double, single and two RBI. Brewer had three hits nd four RBI, Rayvn Gates two hits, Dani Moreno a single, Calleigh King a single, Dajah Montgomery a single and an RBi, Caison Natchigall a single, medina a single and Madalyn Spears a single and an RBI.
KC will close out the fall season at home on Oct. 25.