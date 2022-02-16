ET Softball: Kilgore at Pine Tree
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas AG Paxton files lawsuit in Marshall against Facebook’s parent company over use of facial recognition tech
- Officials ID man possibly killed by pit bull in Gregg County
- PHOTOS: Homeless man remembered at Longview memorial service
- Memorial set Thursday for well-known Longview homeless man
- TSWA Class 4A All-State Football Team
- Montana regulators stick with coal as utilities move on
- Best Penny Stocks to Buy as January Ends? 4 to Watch
- Via Italia offering fresh, made-from-scratch menu in White Oak
- Henry: Former Lobo Travin Howard always in right place at right time
- TSWA All-State Volleyball Teams for 2021