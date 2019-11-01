KILGORE — Henderson infielder Moriah Guerrero highlighted a class of seven players who inked national letters of intent on Friday to make up the 2020 softball signing class at Kilgore College.
Guerrero was joined by pitcher Natalya Cuevas of Fort Bend Stephen F. Austin, outfielder/pitcher Adrienne Lewing of Huffman-Hargrave, outfielder Caison Nachtigall of Crandall, catcher Makayla Trevino of Barbers Hill and outfielder Lizzy Torres of Rosenburg Terry.
Maddy Brewer, a third baseman from Kingwood, gave a verbal pledge on Thursday and was unable to attend the ceremony.
“Today is a good day for Kilgore College softball,” head coach Leslie Messina said. “We are coming off another very good year in our program’s seven year history that saw us return to the region tournament and win four first tournament game by upsetting the South’s No. 3 seed. Last year also includes a win over a conference opponent that finished second in the nation. Our expectations continue to grow, and I believe the quality of these players who will be wearing the KC blue next year will help us reach those expectations.”
Guerrero drove in 16 runs and scored 13 as a junior for Henderson last spring and hit .400 this fall for her Athletics Gold select team.
Cuevas struck out 81 last spring and also drove in 24 runs and scored 26 at Fort Bend SFA. Lewing hit .600 with three home runs and 11 RBI for Texas Elite Plaxico this fall. Nachtigall did not make an error last season at Crandall, and she hit .475 this fall for Texas Elite Moreno.
Trevino has belted 27 home runs the last two seasons in high school and with her travel ball team. Torrese drove in 19 runs and scored 25 last spring at Rosenburg Terry.
Kilgore recently completed its fall season with a 7-8-1 record. The schedule included a split with Houston Baptist University, a win over Ouachita Baptist and a tie and a loss against LSU-Alexandria.
Last spring, KC finished 23-26 overall and 12-16 in the Region XIV Conference, earning the program’s second regional tournament berth in the past two seasons. The Rangers lost to Blinn, defeated Galveston and lost to San Jacinto in the regional tournament.