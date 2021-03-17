ET Softball: Kilgore College vs. Tyler
- Jack Stallard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview police investigate 'apparent suicide' at City Hall, Library parking lot
- Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office
- Hallsville man arrested after 'significant amount' of drugs found during search
- 'The Woman with no Name': Dateline explores Lavender Doe case
- Community organization, artistic mural bring new life to downtown Gilmer
- Longview native fashion designer Brandon Maxwell named creative director for two Walmart fashion labels
- 49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL
- Appointments open at noon for Sunday COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Longview
- State's decision on school funding met with mixed reviews by Longview-area districts
- Hallsville man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting runaway juvenile