BULLARD 15, S. HILL 7: BULLARD - The Bullard Lady Panthers built a big lead with a seven-run third and held on despite a six-run fifth by Spring Hill to earn a 15-7 win.
Spring Hill was led at the plate by Jovi Spurlock and Caylee Mayfield, who both had a single and two RBI. Laney Linseisen and Kyndall Witt added RBI for Spring Hill, and Halee Bray, Halle Mayfield and Adisyn Chism all chipped in with singles.
KILGORE 15, C. HILL 1: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Cailey Brown and Jada Dennis both blasted three-run home runs, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs locked up a playoff berth with a 15-1 win over Chapel Hill.
Brown added a double to go along with her first career home run, and Dennis had a single. Makenzie Cooper-Jones tripled, doubled and drove in three runs. Thaiona Moore singled and drove in a run. Kaitlyn Porter doubled and had an RBI. Kilynn Higginbotham singled twice and drove in a run. Eva Ray had a pair of singles, and Baylee Bonds chipped in with a single.
Moore struck out six and did not issue a walk to earn the pitching win.
HENDERSON 7, LINDALE 4: HENDERSON - Sunny Goen doubled, singled and drove in four runs, and Jaci Taylor, Ty'Esha Mosely and Suzannah Straub all collected two hits for the Lady Lions as Henderson notched a 7-4 win over Lindale.
Straub and Chloe Ellis drove in runs, and Alyssa Perry chipped in with doubles for Henderson. Kloee Carroll struck out five with no walks in the pitching win.
Liliana Miller doubled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Lindale.
TROUP 4, E. FIELDS 1: TROUP - Lindsay Davis struck out 18, waked one an allowed no earned runs in seven innings of work in the circle, and Troup did all of its offensive damage in a four-run fourth on the way to a 4-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Bailey Blanton had two hits, and Maddy Griffin drove in two runs for Troup.
Morgan Shaw doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Elysian Fields. Cora Creech struck out five, walked two and allowed no earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss for EF.
BECKVILLE 19, TIMPSON 12: TIMPSON - Reese Dudley tripled, doubled, singled, drove in four runs and scored four times from the top of the lineup, and the Beckville Ladycats notched a 19-12 win over Timpson.
Bethany Grandgeorge doubled twice, singled, drove in two runs and crossed the plate four times. Lexi Barr doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Kiara Willis added two hits and an RBI, and Amber Harris chipped in with a single and an RBI. Kaitlyn Tillman collected two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Grandgeorge pitched 3.2 innings, striking out six, walking four and giving up four earned runs. Dudley fanned four with no walks or earned runs allowed in 3.1 innings.