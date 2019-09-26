KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangers scored 20 runs on 34 hits, the pitching staff allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings and KC swept past Hill College on Wednesday in fall action at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Kilgore (5-2) scored eight runs on 16 hits in an 8-1 victory in the opener, and had 12 runs on 18 hits in the second game — a 12-4 win.
In the opener, Brooke Goynes and Brooke Arnold had three hits apiece, with Nichole King, Leeloni Martin, Rachael Thomas and Calleigh King all adding a couple of hits. Nicole King doubled and drove in two runs. Martin added a double and an RBI, and Goynes, Arnold, Mackenzie Pierpoint and Calleigh King all drove in runs.
Jenna Lewis struck out nine, walked one and gave up an earned run on three hits in five innings for the pitching win. Dani Moreno worked two scoreless innings in the circle.
In the second game, Arnold and Thomas both homered, and Thomas, Madalyn Spears and Hannah Grumbles doubled for KC. Arnold and Thomas both finished 4-for-4 with three RBI. Callie Yellin added three hits. Pierpoint had two hits and two RBI.
Grumbles drove in two runs, and Reagan Busby plated one run for the Rangers.
Mattie McQuary fanned two, walked one and did not allow a run on two hits in five innings. Moreno struck out one, walked two and gave up one earned run in two innings.
Kilgore will visit UT Tyler for games at noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday.