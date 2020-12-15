DIANA — Haley Manns has some unfinished business to complete for the New Diana Lady Eagles on the softball diamond, but on Tuesday she let herself look ahead to the next level.
Manns, a senior standout who pitches, hits for average and power and is also a terror on the basepaths, signed a national letter-of-intent to play at Northeast Texas Community College in front of family, friends and teammates at the school’s Norton Lovell Auditorium.
“I just liked the overall nature of the team when I went up for a tryout,” Manns said of electing to play at NTCC. “It was just all super positive.”
Manns was hitting .500 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs, 18 RBI and 13 runs scored as a junior in 2020 when the season was cut short after 14 games due to COVID-19 concerns. She also had a 3.28 earned run average inside the pitching circle with 55 strikeouts in 55.1 innings.
As a sophomore, she he .356 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 30 RBI and 31 runs scored and had a 3.29 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 51 innings. She didn’t pitch as a freshman in 2018 on a 23-3-1 team, but hit .289 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.
In three seasons, she has successfully swiped 32 of 33 stolen base attempts.
Manns said third base, left field and pitching are all possibilities at the next level.
Northeast Texas Community College, located in Mount Pleasant, competes in the Region XIV Conference’s East Division along with Kilgore, Tyler, Bossier Parish, Navarro, Trinity Valley, Paris and Angelina.
NTCC was 5-13 overall and 1-1 in conference play when the 2020 spring season was halted due to COVID-19 concerns.