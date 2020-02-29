ALLEN
■ LADY LOBOS NOTCH TWO DUBS: ALLEN — The Longview Lady Lobos notched a couple one-run wins sandwiched around a five-run setback here Saturday at the Allen Tournament.
Longivew was able to make a 2-run first hold in its 2-1 verdict over Prosper in the opener.
Jordan McClain was 2 for 3 from her lead off spot for the Lady Lobos against Prosper. Kerris Cameron doubled and Kennedy Cameron, who had 11 Ks in the circle, singled in the win.
Reagan Fleet, Mia Taylor and Avery Cotton all had two hits in a 10-5 setback against Mount Vernon.
Kennedy Cameron led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and pinch-runner KeAdriah Lister scored the winning run in a 6-5 thriller over Plano East in the nightcap.
Kennedy had a couple doubles and five total bases. She also combined with Fleet to fan 10 batters.
River Hulsey had two hits in the win for Longview.
■ HALLSVILLE WINS TWO: ALLEN — Taylor Freeman doubled and singled twice with a couple RBI as the Hallsville Ladycats rolled to a 16-3 win over Sachse in the Allen Tournament.
A run in the bottom half of the fifth allowed the Ladycats to escape with a 3-2 win over Lone Star in the nightcap.
The Ladycats pounded out 14 base knocks and erupted for a six-spot in the second frame of the Sachse beatdown. Lily Soto went yard for Hallsville and drove in four runs, while Jaydin Ainsworth doubled with two RBI.
Mallory Pyle also picked two RBI with a double as did Abby Dunagan.
Ainsworth and Danyalle Molina combined to strikeout seven and surrender just three base hits.
Soto drove in two of the three runs against Lone Star for the Ladycats. Ainsworth, from her lead off slot, singled three times and score a run. Dunagan, Molly Danna and Jaryn Nelson also got hits for Hallsville in the winning effort.
Ainsworth picked up 9 Ks in the circle.
TASO
■ SPRING HILL ROLLS IN TWO: Sam Schott proved unhittable as she led the Spring Hill Lady Panthers to a 7-0 whitewash of the Union Grove Lady Lions here Saturday.
Schott fanned five with no hits and one walk surrendered. She also provided a 2-run single to aid the cause.
Laney Linseisen and Alyssa McClung each pocketed multiple hits in the win.
McClung, along with Schott, pushed across two runs for the Lady Panthers.
Spring Hill made four runs in the first and two more in the second stand for a 6-1 victory over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
The Lady Panthers scattered three hits among McClung, Caylee Mayfield and Halee Bray. Mayfield and McClung each doubled, while picking up RBI along with Hadleigh Childers.
Schott rang up 6 Ks and only gave up two hits in the circle.
■ UNION GROVE GOES 0-2-1: The Lady Lions of Union Grove suffered two losses to Spring Hill (7-0) and Eustace (15-3), while playing to a draw with Tyler Lee (8-8).
After being held hitless against Spring Hill, the Lady Lions managed singles from Sydney Chamberlain, Gracie McKinley and Katelyn Vaughn.
In the tie with Tyler Lee, Chamberlain, Madelynn Lacaze, Jocy Suarez and Alison Yohn all had multiple base knocks.
■ BIG INNING LIFTS PINE TREE: The Pine Tree Lady Pirates got a 7-run eruption in the third and held on to defeat Harmony 8-7 here in Saturday night action.
Adrienne Pena tripled for the Lady Pirates and Taitum Barry had two of Pine Tree’s five base knocks.Pena and Gracie Rust both plated two runs in the victory.
Dalah Montgomery went all the way in the circle for Pine Tree.
■ HARMONY GETS A SPLIT: The Harmony Lady Eagles opened the day with a 5-0 shutout of Elysian Fields before dropping a wild 8-7 decision to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Katelyn Welborn doubled and singled in the win, while Analese Cano and Delaynie Nash combined for the shutout.
TYLER
■ GILMER WINS A COUPLE: TYLER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes were consistent Saturday with wins over Huntington and Taylor by the same 4-1 score.
Karley Johnston homered and pushed across three runs in the opener against Taylor. Kirsten Waller and Claire Cole had multiple base raps for the Lady Buckeyes in the win.
Sarah Phillips scatted two hits and fanned three in the circle.
Despite being outhit 7-4, Gilmer was able to post deuces in the first and third to win over Taylor. The hits were scattered among Johnston, Waller, Phillips and Melody Larkins. Waller doubled with an RBI, while Larkins also drove in a run.
■ EF ROUTS TYLER LEE: TYLER Mary Frances Ellis homered and teamed with Cora Creech on a one-hit win over the Tyler Lee Lady Raiders.
Ellis was joined the in the 11-hit parade by Christen Smith’s mutiple hits that included a double. Sabra Griffin and Amanda Gardner also had a couple knocks each.
Griffin and Amanda Gardner plated two runs in the one-sided affair.
MIDLOTHIAN
■ CARTHAGE 15, WESTSIDE 4: MIDLOTHIAN — It was a great day to be Carthage’s Ashton Jones. The leadoff hitter finished her game against Westside, a 15-4 Lady Dawg romp, with five hits in five plate appearances and five runs scored with three RBI.
Jones, who doubled three of her five hits, was joined in Carthage’s 21-hit barrage by Madison Reynolds’ four knocks that included a triple and two RBI. Caroline Baldree and Karsyn Isbell each cleared the fences with long balls, while Kinsley Ingram, Tessa Smith, Natalee Dinnerville all finished with multiple hits.
Roo Harrison dominated in the circle and finished with 13 Ks and no walks.
ARP
■ WEST RUSK NABS A PAIR: ARP — Abby Hernandez slapped three singles with three RBI as the West Rusk Lady Raiders broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run fifth and a 4-1 victory over Grace in the Arp Tournament.
The Lady Raiders followed that with a 2-1 win over Grandview’s Lady Zebras in the nightcap.
Piper Morton added a pair of two-baggers and pushed across a run, while Lilly Waddell had West Rusk’s other hit against Grace.
Waddell mastered the circle and totaled a dozen Ks with no free passes.
Morton came through in game two with two of West Rusk’s three hits.
Waddell was true to form as she tallied up 12 more Ks and didn’t issue a walk.
LINDALE
■ HUGHES SPRINGS SPLITS: LINDALE It was a tough day on the diamond for the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs in their 10-0 loss to the Diboll Ladyjacks.
Hughes Springs managed just three hits and none were for extra bases in the loss. Karmen Searcy, Riley Lowery and Jacee Short got base knocks in the loss.
Diboll snapped a scoreless contest with four in the third and six more in fourth.
TWO STEP
■ SABINE GOES 2-1: After suffering a 15-1 loss to Waskom in the opener, Sabine regrouped and rolled to a 11-2 win over James Bowie in Saturday play at the Texas Two Step. They closed their afternoon of fun with a 18-1 thrashing of Jefferson.
Blaire Kaufman, Erika Lowry and Callie Sparks all singled in the loss to Waskom.
Sparks sparked the second game triumph with three hits, a run scored and an RBI. Kaufman and Lowry each had multiple knocks. Lowry plated two runs with a double and Kyrissa Camacho tripled.
Kaufman, Lowry and Camacho all had multiples in the win over Jefferson. Makenzie Cook had a double and Camacho tripled.
Cook only gave up one single while in the circle.
■ WASKOM TAKES TWO: Three hits and four runs from Skyie Middlebrook lifted the Waskom Lady Wildcats to a 15-1 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals at Saturday’s Texas Two Step.
Waskom eked out a 3-2 win over DeKalb in its second contest of the afternoon.
Catherine Bailey managed four RBI with a couple hits, while Makayla Jeter and Ellen Nuner each plated three runs in the opening deciision.
A three-run third stood in the second match as Karlee Waltrip doubled and Brooke Loyd singled in a run. Middlebrook and Lloyd combined to 2-hit the Lady Bears.
■ BECKVILLE JOLTS JEFFERSON: Ally LaGrone slapped a double and two singles, while Shelby Lindsey went deep as the Beckville Ladycats erupted for five in the first and coasted to a 7-1 win over Jefferson.
Reese Dudley commanded the circle with 5 Ks and only two hits.
PARIS CHISUM
■ PEWITT SPLITS A PAIR: PARIS — After dropping a 16-6 decision to Paris in Saturday’s opener, Paul Pewitt’s Lady Brahmas held on for a 10-8 decision over Sam Rayburn in the second match.
The Lady Bulls slapped 16 hits in the win as Mya Heath, KK Jackson and Catlen Randle all hat three knocks. Jackson doubled, while Heath tripled in the victory.
Heath, Jones, Jackson and Randle each plated two runs.
Randle had three hits and drove in a run against Paris in the opening loss. Jamesea Gilmore doubled a couple times and had two RBI, while Heath singled and doubled with an RBI.
LATE FRIDAY WHITE OAK
■ WHITE OAK SPLITS: WHITE OAK – The host Ladynecks notched an 8-0 win over Kilgore and dropped a 5-1 decision to Pleasant Grove on Friday.
Against Kilgore, Morgan Benge dominated inside the circle with nine strikeouts, no walks and just two hits allowed in five innings.
Lillian Scalia homered and drove in two runs for the Ladynecks. Emma Purcell and Lexi Dodson added two hits apiece. Daphne Bogenschutz drove in two runs and Bailey Owens, Dodson, Kelsi Wingo and Neveah Ollis drove in runs.
In the loss to Pleasant Grove, Wingo had two hits to pace the Ladynecks. Scalia took the pitching loss.
OTHER
■ TROUP 16, FRUITVALE 4: ARP – Three Lady Tigers had multiple hits, Maddy Griffin and Kylee Krall drove in three runs apiece and Arp rolled to a 16-4 win over Fruitvale.
Griffin, Tara Wells and Maegan Harrrison all had two hits, with Harrison doubling and Wells adding a triple. Karsyn Williamson, Wells, Harrison, Haylee Priest, Mia Beason and Lilly Beason all drove in runs.
Priest picked up her first pitching win, striking out six on the night.
