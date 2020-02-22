LADY LOBO CLASSIC
■ LADY LOBOS ROLL PAST L-E: Home runs from Kennedy Cameron and Mia Taylor sparked a 8-3 Lady Lobo win over Liberty-Eylau in an early afternoon affair. Kennedy Cameron, who whiffed 13 in the circle, drove in four runs with her grand slam in the fifth to snap a 3-3 tie.
Jordan McClain, KeAndriah Lister, Kerris Cameron and Reagan Fleet all had base knocks for Longview in the victory.
■ SPRING HILL GETS THREE WINS: It proved to be a good day for the Spring Hill Lady Panthers as they garnered three wins.
In the opener, Rachel Doss, Caylee Mayfield and Samantha Schott all had multiple hits in a 18-1 cakewalk over New Boston.
Mayfield, who finished with four RBI, went yard once and doubled, while Doss, Schott and Alyssa McClung also doubled.
Sadie Sparks got the win in the circle.
The second win came a little harder as Spring Hill eked out a 9-6 verdict over Liberty-Eylau. Lead off hitter Laney Linseisen tripled and finished with three hits. Schott doubled all three times she came to the plate and drove in three runs in the process.
Mayfield, as she did in the opener, clubbed a long ball and plated three. Schott helped herself with three RBI and the pitching decision.
While she didn’t homer in the nightcap, Mayfield doubled and drove in a run, leading Spring Hill to a 5-2 win over Union Grove.
Schott took the pitching decision for the second straight game.
■ LADY PIRATES FALL HARD: Pine Tree found the going tough in its 16-1 loss to Hughes Springs Saturday morning. Presley Richardson and Shea Nelson each drove in four runs for the Lady Mustangs, while both along with Rylie Tenbrook homered in the one-sided contest.
The Lady Pirates got singles from Dajah Montgomery and Bre Williams in the losing effort.
■ PITTSBURG NABS EASY WINS: Mckenna Woods peppered three base hits to pace Pittsburg’s Lady Pirates to a 13-1 win over Queen City in Saturday morning play. Woods doubled and homered twice finishing with a half dozen RBI.
Tori Henderson, who doubled twice, had two hits along with Natalie Styles, Daylon Torrey and Kylie Fitch. Pittsburg slapped out 14 hits in the decisive domination.
In the nightcap, Woods lost two over the fence including a grand slam, while Ananda Garrison also went yard as Pittsburg posted a 16-0 skunking of Bloomburg.
Henderson, Garrison and Eylessia Lemelle each slapped doubles in the runaway win.
■ SABINE BAGS TWO DUBS: A 19-run first inning set the table as the Sabine Lady Cards jolted the John Tyler Lady Lions, 24-1.
Kaleigh Carney had three hits with a double and three RBI. Kyrissa Camancho picked up a pair of RBI and had multiple hits. Erika Lowery tripled and played a couple runs, while Bailey Barrett had a two-bagger with a RBI.
Sabine fell 2-0 in its second game of the day against the Longview JV.
Barrett, Camancho and Koletta Galvan accounted for the three Lady Card base hits.
The Lady Cards rebounded with a thrilling 8-7 come-from-behind win against Queen City in their third contest. Sabine rallied fro a 7-0 deficit with eight runs in the fourth inning.
Barrett had two knocks, while Carney, Camacho and Hawkins had the other hits. Callie Sparks took credit for the win pitching for the Lady Cards.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS RIPS NEW BOSTON: Karmen Searcy and Jacee Short cleared the fence with dingers as the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs exploded for a 13-spot in the third and galloped to a 16-3 win over New Boston.
Shea Nelson collected three of Hughes Springs’ 13 base raps with a couple two sackers. She also drove in three runs, while Short added to her long ball a double and four RBI.
Grace Pippin socked a double and plated a run, while Presley Richardson singled twice and pushed across two runs. Short and Pippin shared time in the circle and totaled a half dozen Ks.
CARTHAGE TOURNAMENT
■ CARTHAGE CRUISES TO WIN: CARTHAGE — A three-run homer from Caroline Baldree ignited a spark as the Carthage Lady Dawgs garnered a 8-2 win over the Joaquin Lady Rams.
Natalie Dinnerville led Carthage with three hits including a double. Roo Harrison, Tessa Smith also picked up doubles for the Lady Dawgs.
Karsyn Isbell picked up the pitching decision with 4 Ks.
■ NEW DIANA TOPPLES TATUM: CARTHAGE — A 5-run third spelled victory for the New Diana Lady Eagles in their 5-2 win over Tatum’s Lady Eagles.
Haley Manns doubled twice and drove in two runs, while Reanna Gears and Taylor Garrett added singles in the win. Manns also got the win in the circle and finished with six strikeouts.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS WINS THREE: CARTHAGE — Kailyn Clynch doubled in a run as the Elysian Fields Lady Jackets stung Central Heights, 9-0.
Mary Frances Ellis, Christen Smith, Sabra Griffin, Cora Creech and Bryanne Beavers all slapped out singles in the whitewash. Creech scattered two hits and fanned five in the circle to get the victory.
Clynch continued her hitting assault with a double and two RBI in EF’s 12-2 trouncing of Tatum in its second contest of the day. Clynch slapped a double and was joined by Ellis and Smith with multiple hits and multiple RBI.
Tatum got a double from Latoria Davis and an RBI from Trinity Edwards.
EF picked up seven hits as Ellis led the way with a double and two singles, while Smith took it yard and drove in a pair, leading the Lady Jackets to a 7-1 win over the Beckville Lady Cats.
Creech started in the circle and got the W with just one hit surrendered to Beckville’s Allison Baker.
■ KILGORE FALLS TWICE: CARTHAGE — Kilgore took it on the chin twice Saturday. Beckville posted seven runs in its final at bat to notch a 13-3 win.
Kilgore’s rally came up a couple runs short in the second game against Whitehouse. The Lady Cats rode a four-run second to a 6-5 victory.
In the opener, Kilgore’s run were spread out among Genna Cavanaugh, Jaycie Villanueva, Kristen Wilson and Diamond Smith. Wilson doubled and Villanueva had an RBI.
Kilgore’s doubled its hit output in the nightcap against Whitehouse. Bailey Hedges had a couple knocks including a 3-run dinger. She drove in four of the five Lady Dog runs. Wilson doubled with an RBI, Villanueva, Smith, Haylee Brown, Jada Daniels and Alyssa Whitington all singled.
FORNEY TOURNAMENT
■ HALLSVILLE WINS TWO, TIES ANOTHER: FORNEY — Taylor Freeman plated three runs and Jaryn Nelson pushed across two as the Hallsville Lady Cats defeated Independence, 10-3.
Freeman and Mallory Pyle both picked up multiple base knocks, while Pyle and Anahi Ramirez had RBI in the win. Danyelle Molina struckout four and notched the win for the Lady Cats.
Hallsville and Allen battled to a 4-4 time-limit draw in early morning action.
Ramirez had two of Hallsville’s five hits. Abby Dunagan drove in a pair of runs, while Jaydin Ainsworth, Pyle and Kammie Walker had base knocks.
The Lady Cats finished their day of work with a hard-fought 6-4 win over Crandall.
Pyle was the game three hit leader with a double and single, while Nelson doubled and drove in a run. Molly Danna also plugged a two-bagger and drove in a run. Freeman and Thomas both had single RBI in the win.
SULPHUR SPRINGS
■ GILMER PICKS UP A PAIR: SULPHUR SPRINGS — From the top of the order, Karlye Johnston singled, tripled and homered with three RBI as the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes strolled to a 10-2 win over Wills Point here Saturday.
Gilmer’s 1-2-3 hitters were 7 of 9 as Reese Couture and Kirsten Waller both bagged multiple hits. Waller joined Johnston with a triple, while Emily Watson belted a two-bagger.
The Lady Buckeyes spoiled it for the hosts with a 7-1 decision over Sulphur Springs in their second game.
Hits were spread out for Gilmer as Johnston, Couture, Waller, Melody Larkins, Sarah Philips and Claire Cole alll scattered base knocks. Larkins’ double accounted for the only extra-base hit.
LINDEN-KILDARE
■ WASKOM WINS THREE: LINDEN — It was day of dominance for the Waskom Lady Wildcats as they notched decisive wins over Trinity Christian, Union Hill and Paul Pewitt.
The morning match with Trinity went 17-0. Waskom rapped out 17 hits as Tristen Riley and Malayah Fields each collected three. Fields doubled and tripled, while Makayla Jeter homered.
Skye Middlebrook and Riley also doubled and Brooke Loyd along with Ellen Nuner tripled.
In the second contest, Waskom used an 11-run second to knock out a 16-2 win over Union Hill.
Loyd was the lone Lady Wildcat with multiple hits in the win. She had a double and single with a couple RBI.
Karlie Waltrip had a couple doubles and two singles as Waskom rolled to a 13-1 win over Paul Pewitt in the nightcap.
Cali Osmon doubled and finished with two hits in a losing cause for Pewitt.
LATE FRIDAY
■ CARTHAGE 14, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 0: CARTHAGE — Karsyn Isbell singled and homered with three RBI as the Carthage Lady Dawgs had little trouble in a 14-0 whitewash of Central Heights late Friday.
The Lady Dawgs posted all their runs in the first two stanzas and Isbell fanned four in the circle. Madison Reynolds led the 13-hit Carthage barrage with with three singles and two RBI.
Kinsley Ingram and Tessa Smith both clubbed multiple hits. Ingram doubled and tripled with two RBI and Smith doubled with a RBI.
Ashton Jones doubled with an RBI, while Kat Barantine drove in a couple with her single. Natalee Dinnerville and Roo Harrison also bagged base knocks in the win.
■ ORE CITY 4, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 3: CARTHAGE — Using a three-run second inning propelled the Ore City Lady Rebels to a 4-3 win over Central Heights here Friday evening.
Alayna Andrews had a pair of singles to lead OC’s four-hit attack. Andrews plated a run, while Ryleigh Larkins pushed across a pair without the aid of a base hit. Anna Green singled and Emily Hoosier doubled in the Lady Rebel triumph.
Toni Gabaldon got the win in the circle for OC finishing with seven Ks.
