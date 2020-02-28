ALLEN
■ LONGVIEW SPLITS: ALLEN — The Longview Lady Lobos knocked off Bells, 5-2, and fell to El Paso Eastlake, 6-0, on Friday.
Against Bells, Kerris Cameron homered, singled and drove in three runs and Alexis Hunter doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Lobos. Zekyia Robinson and Avery Cotten chipped in with singles. Kennedy Cameron struck out 10, walked four and gave up two earned runs on two hits in six innings.
The Lady Lobos managed just three hits against Eastlake, with Hunter doubling and Makayla Washington and Kerris Cameron adding singles. Reagan Fleet fanned four and walked four in four innings to shoulder the loss. Alexis Hunter struck out three and walked four in two frames.
■ HALLSVILLE 5, BIRDVILLE 3: ALLEN -Hallsville broke out the big bats on Friday, with Abby Dunagan, Jaryn Nelson and Lily Soto all bashing home runs in a 5-3 win over Birdville.
Nelson finished with two hits, and Dunagan drove in two runs. Jaydin Ainsworgh pitched five innings for the win, striking out five and walking two while giving up one earned run on three hits. Danyelle Molina pitched one inning, giving up one earned run on two hits.
Also on Friday, the Ladycats rallied for a 12-7 win over Prosper.
Jaryn Nelson homered, singled and drove in four runs, and Kammie walker added a double and three RBI for Hallsville. Taylor Freeman chipped in with three hits and two RBI, and Molly Danna and Abby Dunagan drove in runs. Danyelle Molina earned the pitching win. She struck out four and walked one in two innings.
■ PLANO EAST 4, MT. VERNON 3: ALLEN — Plano East pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth to earn a 4-3 win over Mount Vernon on Friday.
Lauren Newsome and Natalie Norwood doubled for Mount Vernon. Newsome and Summer Rogers drove in runs.
TWO STEP
■ BECKVILLE WINS 2: Beckville earned wins over Waskom (6-2) and Chapel Hill (6-3) on Friday.
Against Waskom, Shelby Lindsey homered, Hannah Hudson tripled and doubled and Ally LaGrone had a double, sinble and an RBI. Allison Baker and Haelyn Straub had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Miranda Mize drove in a run. LaGrone struck out three and walked three in five innings.
LaGrone fanned five in five innings and Straub, Jaden McDaniel and Baker all drove in runs in the win over Chapel Hill. LaGrone doubled and Hudson had two hits.
■ WASKOM SPLITS: The Waskom Lady Wildcats fell to Beckville, 6-2, and earned a 4-2 win over Atlanta on Friday.
Brooke Loyd fanned three with no walks in the loss for Waskom against Beckville. Loyd also doubled, and Karlee Waltrip drove in a run.
Against Atlanta, Waltrip doubled and drove in a run, and Malayah Fields added an RBI for Waskom. Skyie Middlebrook struck out one and did not issue a walk in five innings.
■ PITTSBURG GOES 1-2: The Pittsburg Lady Pirates fell to DeKalb (8-2) and Redwater (8-6) rebounded to blank Avery (14-0) on Friday.
Against Redwater, Tori Henderson and Trinity Hood tripled, and McKenna Wood, Dayton Torrey and Eylessia Lamelle all drove in runs. Lemelle had two hits. Henderson took the pitching loss.
Ananda Garrison tripled and drove in a run, and Torrey added an RBI for Pittsburg in the loss to DeKalb. Kylie Fitch fanned five and walked one in the loss.
Henderson homered once and singled twice against Avery. Torrey tripled and drove in two runs. Wood had a double and two RBI. Styles doubled, and Lemelle drove in two runs. Garrison, Trinity Hood and Abigail Hammonds also drove in runs. Henderson earned the pitching win.
WHITE OAK
■ MARSHALL WINS 3: WHITE OAK — Marshall gave up just two runs in two games, earning 2-1 wins over Pleasant Grove and Royse City before knocking off Palestine Westwood, 5-2.
Against Pleasant Grove, Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out one with no walks and gave up one earned run in six innings. Adriana Vences homered and Maycee Griffin drove in a run for the Lady Mavericks.
Vences handled the pitching chores against Royse City, striking out eight and walking one in five innings. Maggie Truelove belted a home run and Cate Truelove and Liz Plamer added two hits apiece.
Against Westwood, Caitlyn Ellenburg homered and drove in three runs, Maycee Griffin tripled and drove in a run, Chloe Buchanan had two hits and Maggie Truelove drove in one for the Lady Mavericks. Vences struck out five and walked one in five innings. Caitlyn Ellenburg had two strikeouts and no walks in two-thirds of an inning.
MIDLOTHIAN
■ CARTHAGE 18, N. DALLAS 0: MIDLOTHIAN — Madison Reynolds homered and drove in three runs, Natalie Dinnerville and Ashton Jones both doubled twice and Carthage rolled to an 18-0 win over North Dallas.
Jones finished with a triple, two doubles and three RBI from the leadoff spot. Roo Harrison added a double, single and two RBI. Kinsley Ingram had two hits and two RBI. Dinnerville had three hits and two RBI. Tessa Smith and Caroline Baldree had an RBI apiece, and jaycee Page singled and drove in two. Jones also earned the pitching win, striking out four with no walks in three innings.
Also on Friday, the Lady Dawgs dropped a 6-5 decision to Waxahachie.
Caroline Baldree and Tessa Smith tripled and Natalee Dinnerville and Karsyn Isbell doubled for Carthage. Isbell and Smith had two hits apiece. Dinnerville drove in three runs, and Ashton Jones and Baldree both added RBI. Isbell struck out two and walked four in the loss.
LINDALE
■ H. SPRINGS WINS 2: LINDALE — Jacee Short tossed a four-inning one-hitter, and Riley Lowery powered the offense with a home run and three RBI as Hughes Springs notched a 13-0 win over Gladewater.
Also on Friday, the Lady Mustangs rolled to a 21-1 win over Redwater.
Short struck out four and did not walk a batter against Gladewater. Karmen Searcy, Presley Richardson and Short all doubled, with Cali Freeman, Shea Nelson and Rylie Tenbrook driving in runs.
Against Redwater, Searcy doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs. Short doubled and drove in a couple. Tenbrook doubled and plated one run. Lowery had three hits and two RBI. Emma McKinney finished with two hits and two RBI, and Lauren Spaniol and Grace Pippin drove in runs. Pippin struck out three and walked one in four innings.
TASO
■ HARMONY 5, EDGEWOOD 1: Analese Cano struck out 12, walked one and scattered three hits, Delaynie Nash homered and singled and the Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 5-1 win over Edgewood.
Katelyn Welborn added a double and two RBI for Harmony, and Dacy Dawson drove in a run.
ARP
■ WEST RUSK 5, NECHES 1: ARP — Lilly Waddell mowed down 13 batters via the strikeout, allowing no walks and giving up one unearned run on two hits in a 5-1 win over Neches. Piper Morton homered and doubled for the Lady Raiders. Allyson Floyd added two hits and two RBI, and Abby Hernandez and Taylor Davis drove in runs.
The Lady Raiders also defeated Douglass (18-1) and Hallsville’s JV (6-2) on Friday.
Against Douglass, Floyd homered twice, including a grand slam, and Morton added a grand slam. Floyd drove in seven runs and Morton six, with Taylor Davis and Lilly Waddell both adding doubles. Stormie Lejune had two RBI, Waddell three hits and Davis two hits. Waddell struck out seven and tossed a no-hitter at Douglass.
Against Hallsville, Macie Blizzard fanned six and walked one for the pitching win. Floyd doubled and drove in a run. Kaelyn King had two RBI and Hernandez also plated one run.
CHISUM
■ HOOKS 17, ECTOR 0: PARIS — Lexie Frachiseur, Chloe Hanes and Kaclyn Nelson all pitched an inning in a three-inning no-hitter for Hooks as the Lady Hornets rolled to a 17-0 win over Ector.
Frachiseur, Alley Jefferson and Abby Russ all tripled. Emma Farquhar and Kaclyn Nelson added doubles, with Jefferson, Chloe Hanes, Jordan Ragland, Makayla Duhon, Frachiseur and Nelson all collecting two hits. Hanes and Jefferson drove in fuor runs apiece. Duhon had three RBI. Abby Russ drove in two, and Sydney Duncan and Frachiseur added an RBI apiece.
OTHER
■ CROSS ROADS 7, CARLISLE 2: Cross Roads limited Carlisle to a couple of runs on five hits in a 7-2 win.
Summer Davilla and Aubree Noris drove in runs for Carlisle. Tori Esters struck out eight and walked three in five innings.
COLLEGE
■ KC SPLITS: GALVESTON — Kilgore College dropped an 18-10 decision in the opening game, but bounced back fo a 14-4 win against Galveston in the nightcap.
In the win, Rachael Thomas homered twice and drove in six runs, Hannah Grumbles went deep to go along with a single — driving in four runs — and Mac Pierpoint also homered, added two singles and drove in two runs. Nicole King doubled and drove in a run. Marissa Medina had three hits and Dani Moreno singled. Jenna Lewis struck out nine, walked four and gave up two runs in five innings for the pitching win.
In the loss, Pierpoint and Grumbles homered for KC, with Pierpoint adding a single and driving in four runs and Grumbles finishing with two hits and two RBI. Reagan Busby doubled. Dani Moreno had two hits and two RBI. Brooke Arnold singled twice. Nicole King and Marissa Medina singled. Rachael Thomas singled twice and drove in a run and Lauren Corley had three hits.
LATE THURSDAY
TASO
■ PINE TREE 6, UNION GROVE 1: Carmen Chatman and Adrienne Pena tripled, Taitum Barry doubled and Pine Tree collected nine hits en route to a 6-1 win over Union Grove.
Barry finished with three hits and an RBI. Brooklyn Berry had two hits and drove in two, and Pena and Tionna Lewis added RBI. Dalah Montgomery struck out three and walked two for the pitching win.
■ HENDERSON GOES 2-1: The Henderson Lady Lions blanked Mineola (7-0) and Lufkin (4-0) and fell to Alto (2-1) on Thursday.
Against Mineola, Milee Green, Kaylie Clark, Maggi Dickerson and Trinity Sledge all doubled, with Moriah Guerrero adding two hits and three RBI and Dickerson driving in two runs. Madeleine Wells and Kloee Carroll also drove in runs. Carroll struck out three and walked one.
Green and Wells tripled, Carroll and Dickerson doubled and Sledge drove in two runs against Lufkin. Wells finished with three hits. Carroll had a couple of hits and Dickerson drove in a run. Wells fanned six and walked one for the pitching win.
Henderson got a double from Green and three hits and an RBI from Wells in the loss to Alto. Carroll fanned 11 and walked two in 5.2 innings of work.
■ TROUP WINS 3: Troup picked up three wins, defeating Chapel Hill (3-0), Kerens (4-3) and Grand Saline (2-0).
Against Chapel Hill, Jessie Minnix had two hits and three RBI to pace the Lady Tigers. Maddy Griffin had two hits and three RBi and Maegan Harrison drove in a run agaisnt Kerens, and Minnix and Ashley Neel drove in runs in the win over Grand Saline.
Lindsay Davis earned all three pitching wins. She worked 9.1 innings on the day, striking out 21 with no walks. Haylee Priest struck out six against Kerens.
WHITE OAK
■ R. CITY 3, WHITE OAK 0: WHITE OAK — Royse City scored lone runs in the first, third and fourth innings in a 3-0 win over host team White Oak.
Emma Purcell had two of White Oak’s our hits. Lillian Scalia doubled and Katlyn Barham added a single. Scalia struck out 10 and walked three in the loss.
ALLEN
■ BELLS 7, MOUNT VERNON 0: ALLEN — Bells limited Mount Vernon to three hits in a 7-0 win. Natalie Norwood, Summer Rogers and Dailey Ross had the hits for Mount Vernon. Alexa Taylor struck out two and walked three in the pitching loss.