LONGVIEW 6, TEXAS HIGH 5: Kerris Cameron doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs from the top of the order, Reagan Fleet earned the pitching win and the Longview Lady Lobos opened the 2020 season with a 6-5 win over Texas High.
Justice Harris doubled, singled and drove in a run for Longview, which led 6-3 and held on as Texas High scored twice in the top of the seventh.
Fleet struck out six, walked four and gave up three earned runs in three innings. Kennedy Cameron fanned 11, walked three and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
SPRING HILL 6, WASKOM 0: Sam Schott struck out 12 and tossed a two-hit shutout, and Spring Hill opened its new softball complex with a 6-0 win over Waskom.
Schott walked one and allowed a pair of doubles to Brooke Loyd.
At the plate, Alyssa McClung doubled and drove in two runs. Laney Linseisen added two hits and Schott and Sadie Sparks drove in runs for the Lady Panthers.
Loyd struck out one with no walks and one earned run allowed in four innings. Skyie Middlebrook fanned two with no walks and an earned run in two frames.
CARTHAGE 7, P. GROVE 4: TEXARKANA - Natalee Dinnerville and Kinsley Ingram drove in two runs apiece for Carthage, which used a six-run third inning to take control and earned a 7-4 win over Pleasant Grove.
Caroline Baldree tripled, and Ingram, Dinnerville and Kat Barantine all doubled for Carthage. Ashton Jones chipped in with two hits, and Jones, Roo Harrison and Barantine drove in runs.
Karsyn Isbell worked four innings in the circle to earn the pitching win. She struck out one, walked one and did not allow an earned run. Harrison fanned two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in three innings.
HUGHES SPRINGS 9, GILMER 0: HUGHES SPRINGS - Grace Pippin tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, Karmen Searcy drove in five runs from the top of the order for Hughes Springs and the Lady Mustangs rolled to a 9-0 win over Gilmer.
Pippin struck out 12 and waked four in a complete-game. Searcy doubled twice and singled, and Jacee Short also drove in a run for Hughes springs. Presley Richardson added three hits.
Sarah Phillips worked six innings in the circle for Gilmer. She struck out eight and walked one.
MT. VERNON 6, PITTSBURG 1: MOUNT VERNON - The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away in a close game an earn a 6-1 win over Pittsburg.
McKenna Woods tripled, Ananda Garrison doubled and Kylie Fitch banged out three singles in the loss for Pittsburg. Woods also drove in a run.
ORE ITY 8, QUITMAN 1: QUITMAN - Anna Green struck out 18 with no walks, allowing on earned run on one hit - a solo home run - as Ore City opened the season with an 8-1 win over Quitman.
Green threw 68 of her 94 pitches for strikes and was staked to a 4-0 lead before she ever entered the circle.
Emily Hoosier tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Rebels. Toni Gabaldon and Green both doubled twice, with Gabaldon driving in a run and Green adding a single and finishing with three RBI. Ryleigh Larkins added two hits, and Katelynn Trammel drove in one run.
Alexis O'Neal homered in the loss for Quitman. She also struck out 12 and walked one.
COLLEGE
NCTC WINS 2: GAINESVILLE - North Central Texas College took two from Kilgore College on Monday, earning 9-4 and 8-2 wins over the Rangers.
In the opener, NCTC scored four in the first and four in the sixth, finishing with 15 total hits.
Nicole King and Madalyn Spears homered for Kilgore in the loss. King also doubled. Lauren Corley had two hits, Spears drove in two runs, and Calleigh King added a single and an RBI. Mac Pierpoint chipped in with one hit.
Jenna Lewis struck out two, walked one and gave up five earned runs in 4.2 innings.
In the second game it was a gain a pair of four-run innings that lifted NCTC to victory. KC took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but NCTC added four in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Marissa Medina doubled and singled, Dani Moreno had two hits and an RBI and Corley, Hannah Grumbles, Pierpoint and Calleigh King all singled.
Mattie McQuary fanned five, walked five and gave up one earned run in three innings.
Kilgore is scheduled to visit Weatherford College for games at 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
LATE SUNDAY
KC SWEEPS: KILGORE - The Rangers notched 3-0 and 8-4 wins over Hill College at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
In the opener, Jenna Lewis dominated inside the circle, striking out eight, giving up four hits and walking three in a complete game.
KC scored in the third inning with Marissa Medina scoring on an error off a ground ball by Brooke Arnold.
In the fifth inning, Racheal Thomas homered to put KC ahead 2-0, and the Rangers scored again in the sixth inning on a single by Natalie Castillo, scoring Madalyn Spears.
Mac Pierpoint, Natalie Castillo, Racheal Thomas and Marissa Medina each had one hit for the Rangers.
In the second game, KC broke open a tie game by scoring three runs on a Hill College error and doubles by Natalie Castillo and Nicole King to defeat the Rebels, 8-4.
Hill scored in the top of the sixth inning on an error, but in the bottom of the sixth inning, Hannah Grumbles put the exclamation point on the KC victory with a two-run homer over left field.
KC got on the board first in the second inning with an RBI single by Lauren Corley, Nicole King scoring on an error and RBI double by Hannah Grumbles.
Mattie McQuary earned the victory for the Rangers, lasting five and a third innings, allowing six hits, four runs and striking out five.
Dani Moreno threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
KC totaled 12 hits in the game with Grumbles, Corley, Nicole King and Brooke Arnold racking up multiple hits.
Grumbles led KC with three hits in four at bats.