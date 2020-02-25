LONGVIEW 5, MOUNT PLEASANT 1: Kennedy Cameron and Reagan Fleet combined to limit Mount Pleasant to one hit, Avery Cotten drove in a couple of runs and Longview notched a 5-1 win over the visiting Lady Tigers.
Cameron, who tripled and drove in a run, worked six innings. She struck out 11, walked three and did not allow an earned run. Fleet worked one inning with one strikeout.
Cotten and Zekyia Robinson doubled for the Lady Lobos, and Robinson and Kerris Cameron drove in runs.
Jordyn Hargrave had the lone hit for Mount Pleasant. Breasia Hargrave struck out eight and walked one.
MARSHALL 12, NEW DIANA 1: MARSHALL - Chloe Buchanan and Maycee Griffin finished with three hits and an RBI apiece, and Adriana Vences struck out 12 for Marshall as the Lady Mavericks notched a 12-1 win over New Diana.
Vences walked two and did not allow an earned run in five innings. Griffin, Liz Palmer and Vences all doubled, with Cate Truelove and Vences adding two hits and an RBI apiece and Palmer, Caitlyn Ellenburg, Madison Sallee, Griffin and Kendall Bickerdike all driving in runs.
Asia Newsome, Reanne Gears and Skielar Foreman had hits for New Diana in the loss.
KILGORE 16, OVERTON 0: KILGORE - Kristen Wilson and Cailey Brown combined on a no-hitter, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs banged out 15 hits en route t oa 16-0 win against Overton.
Walker struck out six and walked one in three innings, and Brown had two strikeouts in two innings.
At the dish, Wilson went 4-for-4 with four doubles and four RBI. Bailey Hedges doubled, singled and drove in three. Alyssa Whitington tripled and doubled. Mia Thomas had two hits and an RBI. Jada Dennis doubled and drove in two. Jaycie Villanueva and Brown both singled and drove in a run and Genna Cavanaugh filled the stat sheet with a single, RBI, two walks, four runs scored and three stolen bases.
HENDERSON 5, VAN 4: HENDERSON - The Henderson Lady Lions scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 5-4 win over Van.
Milee Green tripled, and Madeleine Wells added a double, single and two RBI for Henderson. Alyssa Perry and Kloee Carroll both doubled, with Carroll, Perry and Mikeya Washington driving in runs.
Wells fanned 16 and walked two in seven innings for the pitching win.
RAINS 9, GILMER 5: EMORY - Gilmer matched Rains' four-run second with a four-run third, but Rains later pushed across four more runs over the next three frames to earn a 9-5 win.
Kirsten Waller and Emily Watson both tripled for Gilmer. Reese Couture singled twice and drove in a run, and Waller, Melody Larkins and Watson added RBI.
Sarah Phillips struck out six and gave up four earned runs in six innings for the Lady Buckeyes.
CENTRAL 14, CARTHAGE 5: POLLOK - Carthage scored five times in the top of the second to take a 5-1 lead, but Central scored at least twice in each of the next five innings to earn a 14-5 win over the Lady Dawgs.
K.K. Hancock doubled twice, singled and drove in six runs for Central.
Kat Barentine and Kinsley Ingram both doubled in the loss for Carthage. Ingram and Roo Harrison had two hits apiece, and Ashton Jones, Ingram and Karsyn Isbell drove in runs.
WHITE OAK 10, UNION GROVE 0: WHITE OAK - Morgan Benge went the distance in the circle, and Lexi Dodson did major damage at the plate for White Oak in a 10-0 win over Union Grove.
Benge struck out seven, walked one and gave up three hits.
Dodson homered, tripled, singled and drove in three runs for the Ladynecks. Kelsi Wingo tripled, douibled and drove in three. Emma Purcell had two doubles. Lillian Scalia doubled and drove in a run, and Benge, Samantha McGrew and Kaitlyn Barham all drove in runs.
SABINE 12, CARLISLE 2: LIBERTY CITY - Mercedes Willett doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals used 14 hits and solid pitching from Makenzie Cook and Callie Sparks to earn a 12-2 win over Carlisle.
Bailey Barrett doubled twice, and Kyrissa Camacho and Cook also doubled for the Lady Cardinals. Barrett, Blaire Kaufman, Cook and Sparks all had two hits, and Koletta Galvan, Sparks, Camacho, Cook and Kaufman drove in runs.
Cook struck out six, walked four and allowed no earned runs in four innings. Sparks fanned four with no walks.
Aubree Noris tripled and drove in a run, and Brandes McKnight had an RBI for Carlisle.
ORE CITY 6, PITTSBURG 1: ORE CITY - Anna Green struck out nine, walked none and limited Pittsburg to a run on three hits, Ryleigh Larkins drove in two runs from the top of the order and Ore City notched a 6-1 win over Pittsburg.
Green, Larkins and Ryan Thorn all doubled for Ore City. Green, Toni Gabaldon, Thorn, Jade Draper and Landri Ross had two hits apiece. Ross drove in two runs, and Draper and Green added an RBI apiece.
Ananda Garrison and Tori Henderson had doubles in the loss for Pittsburg. Garrison drove in the lone run.
Henderson went the distance in the circle, striking out five.
HARLETON 10, E. FIELDS 7: HARLETON - Ashtyn Hawk doubled and drove in three runs, Kailey Wright had two hits and two RBI and Harleton held on for a 10-7 win over Elysian Fields.
Claire Underwood, Marlie DeMoney and Paiton Little all drove in runs for Harleton, which led 10-3 before Elysian Fields scored four in the seventh to make it interesting.
DeMoney went the distance for the pitching win, striking out two and walking one.
Amanda Gardner belted a home run and Christen Smith doubled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Mary Frances Ellis had three hits. Corrina Hall added two hits and two RBI. Sabra Griffiin chipped in with two his and an RBI, and Bryanne Beavers had a couple of hits.
Cora Creech took the loss, striking out five in six innings.
P. GROVE 4, HOOKS 3: TEXARKANA - Pleasant Grove pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 4-3 walk off win over Hooks.
Hooks trailed 2-1 before scoring once in the fifth to tie it and once in the sixth to go on top. Pleasant Grove scored in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and won it in the seventh.
Alley Jefferson doubled an drove in a run for Hooks. Chloe Hanes added two hits and an RBI, and Emma Farqhuhar, Jordan Ragland and Kaclyn Nelson all had two hits. Abby Russ drove in a run.
Lexie Frachiseur struck out four, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings to shoulder the loss for Hooks.
COLLEGE
KC SWEEPS: Mattie McQuary and Jenna Lewis tossed gems from the circle, and Kilgore College swept a pair of games from LeTourneau University's JV, earning 4-1 and 8-3 wins.
In the opener, McQuary struck out 13 with no walks, giving up three earned runs on six hits in seven innings. Leadoff hitter Marissa Medina blasted a three-run home run in the fifth and finished with rou RBI. Rachael Thomas tripled, singled twice and drove in three and Reagan Busby added a double. Lauren Corley also banged out two hits.
Lewis struck out eight, walked one and did not allow an earned run in a complete game in the nightcap.
KC broke open a 1-1 tie with a three-run sixth for the win.
Hannah Grumbles doubled and singled, and Nicole King drove in two runs for KC. Calleigh King also drove in a run.
Kilgore will visit Galveston for two games on Friday.
LATE MONDAY
GLADEWATER 11, TATUM 5: GLADEWATER - The Gladewater Lady Bears spotted Tatum a 3-0 lead early, but took the lead with a two-run fifth and added five more in the sixth to earn an 11-5 win.
Essence Allen had three hits and drove in two runs in the loss for Tatum. Trinity Edwards added two hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot.
Nataly Rutiaga took the pitching loss. She struck out two, walked one and did not allow an earned run in 2.2 innings. Allen fanned four and walked three, giving up no earnes runs in three frames.
TROUP 8, EUSTACE 4: EUSTACE - Lindsay Davis struck out 16 with just two walks allowed, and Troup raced out to a big lead early en route to an 8-4 win over Eustace.
Davis helped her own cause at the dish with two hits and an RBI. Mia Beason drove in two runs, and Maddy Griffin, Jessie Minnix, Liley Bozard and Ashley Neel all chipped in with RBI for Troup.
from staff reports