LATE SATURDAY
LADY LOBOS SPLIT: MCKINNEY - The Longview Lady Lobos dropped a 9-4 decision to Abilene, but bounced back to earn a 5-4 win over Forney on Saturday to close out the McKinney Tournament.
Against Forney, Reagan Fleet homered - her second long ball of the day - to go along with a double, single and two RBI. Kerris Cameron added a double. Justice Harris doubled and drove in a run. Zekyia Robinson had an RBI and Avery Cotten collected two hits and drove in a run.
Kennedy Cameron went the distance in the circle, striking out 12 and walking two.
Fleet homered once and singled twice in the loss to Abilene. Jordan McClain doubled, single and drove in a run, and Cottten added a single and two RBI.
WHITE OAK SPLITS: FRANKLIN - The White Oak Ladynecks blanked Rogers (4-0) and fell to Crawford (7-1) on the final day of the Franklin Tournament.
Against Rogers, Emma Purcell doubled twice and drove in a run, Daphne Bogenschutz had a double and an RBI and Lexi Dodson drove in a run. Morgan Benge struck out eight, walked three and gave up three hits for the pitching win.
Bogenschutz doubled and drove in a run and Purcell and Benge added singles in the loss to Crawford.
UG GOES 2-1: UNION GROVE - Host team Union Grove lost to Como-Pickton (4-2) and defeated Linden-Kildare (10-2) and DeKalb (7-2) on the final day of the Union Grove Tournament.
Against Como-Pickton, Madelynn Lacaze, Lainey Ledbetter and Jocy Suarez had the only hits for the Lady Lions.
Gracie Winn ripped two hits and drove in four runs in the win over Linden-Kildare. Suarez added two hits and an RBI. Vaughn and Ledbetter added two hits apiece, and Alison Yohn, Lacaze and Sydney Chamberlain all drove in runs. Ledbetter struck out two with no walks for the pitching win.
Chamberlain had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run against DeKalb. McKinley and Lacaze had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Vaughn drove in a run. Lacaze and McKinley also doubled.
Ledbetter earned the pitching win.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers fell twice to San Jacinto in non-conference action at The Ballpark at KC Commons - losing 14-0 and 9-6 decisions.
San Jacinto's Kaylee Thomas tossed a no-hitter at KC in the opener, striking out four and walking one.
in the second game, Nicole King homered and drove in three runs and Calleigh King doubled for KC. MacPierpoint had two hits, and Marissa Medina and Reagan Busby drove in runs.
The Rangers will open Region XIV Conference play at home on Wednesday, hosing Northeast Texas Community College at 1 and 3 p.m.