WINNSBORO — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs stayed alive in the Class 3A playoffs with a 1-0 win over Prairiland in a regional semifinal series on Thursday.

Prairiland won the opening game of the series earlier in the day, 13-2.

In the second game, Maggie Pate went to the circle for Hughes Springs and blanked Prairiland in a complete-game performance. She struck out eight and walked five, giving up just two hits.

Karmen Searcy had two hits and drove in the only run of the game for Hughes Springs. Shae’Leigh Johnson singled for the Lady Mustangs.

McKenna Guest struck out nine and walked one in the loss for Prairiland.

The teams are set to meet at noon Saturday back in Winnsboro to settle the series.

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.