An uncharacteristic six fielding errors spelled doom for the Spring Hill Lady Panthers in their 7-3 loss to the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs on Friday in day two of the Spring Hill Lady Panther Tournament.
The Lady Panthers, designated visitor, took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but the Lady Mustangs answered with a five-spot on on two hits and a couple errors in their half the frame.
Hughes Springs (13-2-1) got two hits from third sacker Presley Richardson and left fielder Riley Tenbrook drove in a pair. Grace Pippin, meanwhile, owned the circle with three scattered hits and nine strikeouts.
Spring Hill (13-4) started things off hot when freshman catcher Laney Linseisen plugged a shot in the right center and slide in with a lead triple. Linseisen, who scored two of the three Lady Panther runs, successfully maneuvered around Hughes Springs catcher Riley Lowery for the game’s first run.
Karmen Searcy lined out to Hadleigh Childers at second to open Hughes Springs’ half of the first inning. Pippin followed by reaching on an error and Richardson drew a walk from Spring Hill’s Sam Schott.
Both Pippin and Richardson were both chased home on Tenbrook’s two-run single to left.
Tenbrook and Jacee Short, who had drawn a walk, both found their way home on a error in field and Lowery, who reached via an error, crossed on second baseman Emma McKinney’s infield single.
The Lady Panthers mounted a mini-rally in the third when Linseisen opened with a walk and swiped second. Schott laced a single in the hole at short and Linseisen was plated a second time. Third baseman Alyssa McClung punched a shot to left field and Schott wound up scoring on a Pippin wild pitch.
Hughes Springs answered the two runs Spring Hill posted in the third with a deuce of its own in the fourth. Searcy legged out an infield single to get the inning underway and Pippin helped herself with an RBI double to right center. Pippin would come around on a Richardson opposite field slap to right.