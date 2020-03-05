SPRING HILL
■ S. HILL WINS 2: Adison Chism and Sam Schott drove in two runs apiece, and Spring Hill used an 11-run second inning to take control of things in a 14-1 win over Jefferson.
Later in the evening, the Lady Panthers rallied for a 7-5 win over Waskom.
Schott doubled, and Laney Linseisen and Caylee Mayfield had two hits apiece. Kaycee Campbell and Alyssa McClung drove in runs for the Lady Panthers.
Schott struck out four and walked one in two innings. Rachel Doss fanned one in an inning of work.
Against Waskom, Caylee Mayfield doubled and drove in two runs and Rachel Doss added two hits and two RBI. Alyssa McClung chipped in with an RBI. Schott struck out five and walked four in four innings.
■ SABINE SPLITS: The Sabine Lady Cardinals edged New Diana (5-4) and fell to Hughes Springs (3-0) on Thursday.
Against New Diana, Erika Lowry tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Kaleigh Carney had two hits and Blaire Kaufman and Makenzie Cook drove in runs for the Lady Cardinals. Callie Sparks chipped in with a double. Cook struck out four and walked three for the pitching win.
The Lady Cardinals managed one hit, a single by Sparks, in a loss to Hughes Springs.
■ H. SPRINGS WINS 2: Jacee Short struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one hit in 3.1 innings as Hughes Springs blanked Sabine, 3-0.
The Lady Mustangs also rolled to a 16-0 win over Gladewater on Thursday.
Hailey Crews singled and drove in two runs, and Presley Richardson added an RBI for the Lady Mustangs against Sabine.
Karmen Searcy homered, doubled three times, drove in six runs and scored four times from the top of the batting order against Gladewater. Grace Pippin homered, singled twice and drove in five runs. Lauren Spaniol added a triple. Shea Nelson and Jacee Short had two hits apiece. Presley Richardson drove in two runs, and Short and Cali Freeman drove in runs.
Pippin struck out six, walked one and gave up one hit in four innings pitched.
■ NEW DIANA DROPS 2: The New Diana Lady Eagles fell to Sabine (5-4) and Gladewater (5-2) on Thursday.
Against Gladewater, Haley Manns homered an drove in two runs and Karly Meshell added a triple for the Lady Eagles. Manns struck out five and walked two in five innings.
Manns fanned five and walked three in four innings against Sabine. Danielle Manes and Manns both tripled, with Manes drivin in two runs.
■ WASKOM SPLITS: Makayla Jeter tripled, Catherine Bailey and Karlee Waltrip both doubled and five Lady Wildcats drove in runs as Waskom earned a 6-5 win over Quitman.
The Lady Wildcats also dropped a 7-5 decision to Spring Hill.
Skyie Middlebrook had two hits, and Bailey, Jeter, Ellen Nuner, Malayah Fields and Waltrip collected RBI. Bailey earned the pitching win, striking out one and walking three in four innings. Middlebrook fanned one with no walks in an inning of work.
Against Spring Hill, Waltrip had two hits and an RBi, and Anna Claire Reeves and Raven Warner drove in runs. Middlebrook struck out two with no walks and one earned run allowed in 3.2 innings.
ELYSIAN FIELDS
■ MARSHALL 7, PINE TREE 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Marshall scored six times in the top of the first inning en route to a 7-1 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
The Lady Pirates finished with three hits, singles from Carmen Chatman, Adrienne Pena and Dajah Montgomery.
■ MARSHALL WINS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Marshall pitchers allowed just one run in two games on Thursday as the Lady Mavericks earned a 7-1 win over Pine Tree and a 3-0 shutout of Pleasant Grove.
Against Pleasant Grove, Caitlyn Ellenburg gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one in four innings. Maggie Truelove tripled and Martha Gaspar doubled for Marshall.
Against Pine Tree, Adriana Vences fanned three, walked one and gave up a run on four hits in two innings. Cate Truelove and Vences both doubled, and Maycee Griffin, Kylie Coleman, Vences, Caitlyn Ellenburg and Truelove all drove in runs.
■ E. FIELDS WINS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Host team Elysian Fields defeated Pine Tree (7-0) and Kilgore (4-3) on Thursday.
Against Pine Tree, Corina Hall tripled, Amanda Gardner and Sabra Griffin doubled and Cora Creech tossed a three-hit shutout.
Creech struck out six and walked one. Gardner had two hits. Kailyn Clynch drove in two runs, and Griffin and Creech added RBI.
In the win over Kilgore, Griffin had two doubles and two RBI, Mary Frances Ellis added a double and single and Creech finished with two hits.
Creech struck out two and walked three.
■ HARLETON SPLITS: ELYSIAN FIELDS — A pair of two-run innings and a two-RBI night from Katie Holliday lifted Harleton past Kilgore, 4-2.
Harleton later dropped a 3-1 decision to Atlanta.
Holliday doubled for Harleton. Anna Mae Coleman, Kailey Wright and Claire Underwood all added singles. Marlie DeMoney struck out five and walked one in four innings.
Miah Thomas and Jaycie Villanueva tripled, and Alyssa Whitington doubled in the loss for Kilgore. Whitington drove in two runs. Kristen Wilson fanned three, walked one and gave up two earned runs in three innings.
Against Atlanta, Claire Underwood doubled and drove in a run. DeMoney struck out two with no walks, giving up one earned run.
HALLSVILLE
■ HALLSVILLE SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats earned a 9-4 win over Carthage to close out day one of the tournament after dropping a 9-8 decision to Henderson early in the day.
Against Carthage, Molly Danna tripled and drove in two runs, and Jaydin Ainsworth added an RBI for the Ladycats. Ainsworth struck out four and walked two in three innings.
Against Henderson, Jaryn Nelson homered and singled, and Mallory Pyle, Taylor Freeman and Danna all drove in two runs. Abby Thomas had two hits, and Abby Dunagan drove in a run.
■ HENDERSON WINS 2: HALLSVILLE — Kloee Carroll tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Harmony, and Henderson also notched a 9-8 win over host team Hallsville on Thursday.
Against Harmony, Carroll struck out six and walked four in five innings. Madeleine Wells doubled twice, sinbled and drove in two runs. Maggi Dickerson doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Kaylie Clark and Milee Green added doubles. Clark also drove in a run.
Clark, Green and Trinity Sledge all doubled in the win over Hallsville. Sledge also singled and finished with four RBI. Dickerson added two RBI, and Moriah Guerrero singled twice and drove in two runs. Wells went the distance in he circle for the pitching win.
■ CARTHAGE SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — Tessa Smith led the way at the plate with a triple, double and three RBI, and Carthage notched a 5-2 win over Beckville.
Late in the evening, the Lady Dawgs dropped a 9-4 decision to Hallsville.
Madison Reynodls and Roo Harrison also drove in runs for Carthage. Karsyn Isbell struck out four, walked none and allowed one earned run in five innings.
Caroline Baldree belted a grand slam to provide all of the runs for Carthage against Hallsville. Roo Harrison added two hits.
■ HARMONY SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — The Harmony Lady Eagles defeated Rusk (7-2) and fell to Henderson (5-0) on Thursday.
Delaynie Nash and Kinzee Settles had a couple of doubles apiece against Rusk,with Nash driving in two runs and Settles adding a single and driving in one. Analese Cano tripled, singled and drove in three runs. Katelyn Welborn had two hits, and Cano earned the pitching win — giving up no earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk in six innings.
Henderson tossed a no-hitter at the Lady Eagles. Nash fanned four and walked none in the loss.
■ BECKVILLE DROPS 2: HALLSVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats fell to Carthage (5-2) and Bullard (2-1) on Thursday.
Against Bullard, Ally LaGrone struck out six, walked one and did not allow an earned run in four innings. Jaden McDaniel doubled, and Haley Straubie had two hits and an RBI.
LaGrone fanned seven with two walks against Carthage. LaGrone, McDaniel and Straubie all doubled, with McDaniel and Straubie driving in runs.
UNION GROVE
■ UNION GROVE 13, MAUD 1: UNION GROVE — Madelynn Lacaze and Gracie McKinley homered, Sydney Chamberlain doubled three times and Union Grove coasted to a 13-1 win over Maud.
Jayce Nutt and Gracie Winn both doubled for the Lady Lions. Lacaze, Chamberlain and McKinley all drove in two runs. Katelyn Vaughn had two hits, and Jocy Suarez, Nutt, Winn, Madison Waller and Alison Yohn added an RBI apiece. Yohn finished with two hits.
Lainey Ledbetter struck out six, walked none and gave up one earned run in two innings.
ALTO
■ W. RUSK DROPS 2: ALTO — Van put together a pair of two-run innings en route to a 5-1 win over West Rusk. The Lady Raiders also fell to New Waverly, 5-2.
Piper Morton, Allyson Floyd and Lilly Waddell had the only hits for West Rusk. Waddell struck out nine, walked three and gave up two earned runs in four innings against Van.
In the loss to New Waverly, Morton homered and drove in two runs and Stormie Lejune had a single.
■ OVERTON 12, ALTO 9: ALTO — Overton broke an 8-8 deadlock after two innings with a four-run third in a 12-9 win over the host Lady Yellowjackets.
Halle Duplichain and Abbie Teutsch both doubled for Alto, with Duplichain driving in three runs. Kylee Powers added two RBI, and Teutsch drove in one run.
TWO STEP
■ TODAY’S SCHEDULE: 10 a.m.: Ore City vs. Pittsburg (Field 3), New Boston vs. MP Chapel Hill (5), Hooks vs. Texas High (6), Tatum vs. Edgewood (7), Mount Vernon vs. Center (8); Noon: Ore City vs. Joaquin (5), Tatum vs. Pittsburg (6), James Bowie vs. Center (7), Queen City vs. Edgewood (8); 2 p.m.: Queen City vs. Joaquin (5), Hooks vs. MP Chapel Hill (6), James Bowie vs. Texas High (7), New Boston vs. Mount Vernon (8); 4 p.m.: Hooks vs. Mount Vernon (5), Tatum vs. Center (6), Ore City vs. Edgewood (7); 6 p.m.: Texas High vs. MP Chapel Hill (5), New Boston vs. Joaquin (6), James Bowie vs. Pittsburg (7).
Junior Varsity games are set for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Fields 1, 2 and 4 today.