Numbers don’t always tell the story, but in the case of White Oak standout catcher Lexi Dodson, statistics are a solid measuring stick for sustained improvement.
That consistent upward trend of improvement didn’t go unnoticed, and on Wednesday Dodson locked in at least the first two years of college by signing a national letter-of-intent with McLennan Community College.
“Lexi has matured so much and gotten so much more confident in her abilities,” White Oak head softball coach Nineveh Blankenship said. “She hasn’t reached her full potential yet. Through hard work, she’s grown and gotten better each year, and I know she’ll do great things at the next level.”
Dodson hit .222 with five doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI as a freshman for White Oak in 2018. She was a .301 hitter with five doubles and 15 RBI in 2019, and was on her way to a breakout season in 2020 when the season was halted due to COVID-19.
The Ladyneck standout was hitting .423 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and 20 RBI in 22 games, helping lead White Oak to a 16-6 record.
She also put in the work behind the plate. In 2018, she caught 139 innings and had seven passed balls. Over the past two seasons, she has caught 208 innings — 107 in 2019 and 101 in 2020 — with just three passed balls each season.
“Lexi just genuinely loves the game,” Blankenship said. “For some kids, they might play because they have some talent or it’s something to do. Lexi eats and sleeps softball. She’s always on the field, playing in tournaments, helping someone else or taking hitting lessons. She’s always going to be doing something with softball, just working and constantly trying to get better.”
McLennan, located in Waco, competes in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with Vernon, Temple, Grayson, Hill, Weatherford, North Central, Ranger and Cisco.
McLennan was 17-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference last season when the season was stopped.