WHITE OAK — It took the White Oak Ladynecks just over an hour to open District 16-3A play with resounding 15-0 shutout of the Winona Ladycats on Tuesday.
Sophomore southpaw Lillian Scalia tossed an 8-strikeout perfect game for the Ladynecks as they extended their district streak dating back from last season to 15 games.
Junior first sacker Kelsi Wingo came up big at the plate for White Oak with a 3-run triple and a 2-run walk-off single that drew the district-opening rout to its merciful conclusion.
“It’s good to get started on the right foot. Anytime you can get a win at home, the energy you take from that kind of keeps you going,” said first-year Ladyneck head coach Nineveh Blankenship. “The energy we had here with the crowd, it’s super-important that we carry it over. We’ve got a big game Thursday at Harmony.”
White Oak has played a top-shelf non-district schedule in hopes of readying itself for what should be a spirited defense of the district crown. The Ladynecks (16-5) totaled five runs on one hit and three Ladycat errors in the first inning.
All totaled, Winona committed seven miscues in the field of play, while White Oak tallied eight base knocks.
Scalia, the 2019 Longview News-Journal Newcomer of the Year, was a surgeon in the circle for White Oak. She erased eight of the nine batters faced on strikes, including three caught with the bat on their shoulders.
Winona pitcher Kylee Marinez managed a harmless pop to White Oak shortstop Sam McGrew to end the top half of the first. Scalia mowed the final six down on strikes to record a rare perfect game.
Emma Purcell, Ladyneck second sacker, led off by reaching on an error. She swiped second and moved to third on a passed ball. McGrew picked her up when she ground back to Marinez in the circle.
Junior catcher Lexi Dodson was ruled safe on another error in field and senior pinch-runner Mallory Carroll eventually crossed on a wild pitch. Junior third sacker Bailey Owens drew a pass and Scalia was hit by pitch to put runners at first and second.
Wingo took a 1-2 offering to deep center and legged it out for a two RBI triple. She wound up scoring process after Winona booted the ball on a botched relay from the outfield.
White Oak paraded a dozen to the dish in the second and posted seven more runs on four hits and four Winona errors. The big hits came when Scalia helped herself with a run-scoring double to left that plated Owens ahead of her.
Wingo, who finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four driven in, clubbed a single to left center. The Ladynecks scored four of their seven in the frame on Ladycat faux pas.
Sophomore centerfielder Morgan Benge laced a shot down the third base line and pushed across both Wingo and Scalia to make it 12-0.
McGrew led off the third with a single back up the middle. She would come home in front of Owens’ RBI single to left. Scalia took another one for the team and both she and Owens crossed to end the game when Wingo slapped a single to center.
White Oak heads to Harmony Thursday with first pitch at 6 p.m.