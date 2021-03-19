HENDERSON 16, C. HILL 1: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jaci Taylor, Charli Bird and Madeleine Wells, the top three in Henderson’s lineup, combined for seven hits, eight RBI and four runs scored in Henderson’s 16-1 win over Chapel Hill.
Alyssa Perry, Suzannah Straub and Tyesha Mosley, the number 7, 8 and 9 hitters, also did damage with eight hits, six RBI and nine runs scored.
Straub had two doubles, with Bird, Mosley and Taylor all adding doubles. Taylor had two hits and three RBI, Bird three hits and two RBI, Wells two hits and three RBI, Perry two hits and an RBI, Straub three hits and three RBI and Mosley three hits and two RBI. Wells fanned nine, walked one and gave up no earned runs on four hits for the pitching win.
BULLARD 7, LINDALE 1: LINDALE — Claire Cannon and Addison Hooker tripled, Gabby Nichols doubled and Bullard banged out 14 hits in a 7-1 win over Lindale.
Kaylee Paul and Hooker both collected three hits. Kenzie King had two hits. Hadi Fults and Cannon drove in two runs apiece, and Teagan Graul added an RBI. Fults fanned six and walked two in four innings, and Anistyn Foster struck out six and walked one in three frames.
TROUR 1, W. RUSK 0: TROUP — Lindsay Davis struck out 26 of the 29 batters she faced, tossing a no-hitter at West Rusk as Troup notched a 1-0 win in nine innings.
Davis did not walk a batter and she and Jessie Minnix had two hits apiece. Karsyn Williamson had a single for Troup.
Lilly Waddell struck out 17 in the loss for West Rusk.
GLADEWATER 22, DAINGERFIELD 10: DAINGERFIELD — The Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 22-10 win over Daingerfield.
Kylah Haley took the pitching loss for Daingerfield. At the plate, Haley had a double, two singles and three RBI. Kayleigh Phillips had a single, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Catcher Alexis Williams picked off two runners and also had a hit, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Haley Lewis had two hits and two RBI. Destiny Gholston doubled and drove in two runs. Sayda Suastegui singled, and Angella Arellano walked twice and scored twice.