W. OAK 5, MINEOLA 0: WHITE OAK - Larkin Daniels tossed her third no-hitter of the young season, striking out 20 with no walks as the White Oak Ladynecks notched a 5-0 win over Mineola.
Daniels threw 69 of her 102 pitches for strikes, and threw first-pitch strikes to 19 of 22 batters.
Jaidyn Marshall singled and drove in three runs to pace the offense for White Oak. Sasha Graves singled and drove in a run. Andee Bridges added an RBI, and Kenzie Jester, Emily Wallace (double), Addison McClanahan and Daniels all had hits.
CARTHAGE 16, ELKHART 3: ELKHART - Mallory Tutt struck out 10 with one walk and no earned runs allowed in seven innings, and the Carthage Lady Dawgs rolled to a 16-3 win over Elkhart.
Addie Kneipp doubled three times, singled and drove in five runs to lead the way at the plate for Carthage, which scored five times in the top of the seventh. Tessa Smith tripled and drove in two runs. Jiyia Williams singled and drove in two runs, and Jakayla Roquemore and Kiley Knighton added an RBI apiece.
LEGACY 15, ATHENS 0: ATHENS - Bailey Belyeu drove in three runs with a double and a single, and Sara Eckert and Bonnye Bunn combined to toss a five-inning one-hitter at Athens as Tyler Legacy rolled to a 15-0 win.
Eckert struck out five with no walks in three innings, and Bunn worked two innings in the circle with a strikeout and no walks.
Maddie Carrillo doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Reese Neely added two doubles and two RBI. Mallory Kniffen singled twice and drove in a run. Eckert had two hits. Haylee Hulsey added two singles and two RBI, and Kylee Tapia blasted a solo home run. Adaleigh Arivett also chipped in with an RBI.