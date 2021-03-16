W. OAK 13, N. DIANA 3: WHITE OAK — Lexi Dodson and Kelsi Wingo both went deep, White Oak pounded out five extra base hits and the Ladynecks notched a 13-3 win over New Diana.
Wingo finished with three hits, including her solo home run, and Dodson drove in two runs. Emma Purcell had a triple, single and two RBI. Daphne Bogenschutz and Larkin Daniels both doubled, with Daniels driving in two runs and Bogenschutz adding an RBI. Bailey Owens finished with three hits and an RBI, and Morgan Benge, Lillian Scalia and Brooklynn Schroeder all drove in runs.
Scalia struck out seven, walked one and gave up two earned runs in five innings for the pitching win.
Haley Manns homered and drove in two runs, and Callie Click added a double for New Diana in the loss.
O. CITY 15, DAINGERFIELD 0: ORE CITY — Anna Green struck out seven, walked one and gave up just one hit, and Kaylei Watkins, Green and Emily Hoosier all drove in two runs for the Lady Rebels as Ore City rolled past Daingerfield, 15-0.
Green and Hoosier both doubled, with Green adding a single and scoring twice. Tori Cummins added two hits and an RBI, and Toni Gabaldon also drive in a run,
MT. VERON 13, MPCH 0: MOUNT VERNON — Alexa Taylor and Lauren Newsome combined to strike out seven with no walks and one hit allowed in a 13-0 Mount Vernon win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Taylor fanned five in three innings, and Newsome struck out two and gave up one hit in two frames. At the dish, Natalie Norwood, Summer Rogers and Madalyn Wardup all tripled, and Newsome added a double. Norwood had three hits and two RBI, Wardup two hits and three RBI, Rogers two hits and two RBI, Kaitlynn Doss two RBI and Kaelyn Taylor, Newsome and Carsyn Sparks an RBI apiece.
G. SALINE 1, PRAIRILAND 0: Kinlee Rumfield struck out 15 and gave up just one hit — a bunt single — in eight innings as Grand Saline edged Prairiland, 1-0.
Addi Fisher tripled and drove in a run in the bottom of the eighth for the walk off win for Grand Saline.