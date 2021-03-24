CARTHAGE 10, CENTER 3: CENTER — Roo Harrison struck out 12 in a complete-game, limiting Center to five hits and helping her own cause with two hits and two RBI as Carthage rolled to a 10-3 win.
Ashton Jones doubled, singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs from the top of the lineup for the Lady Dawgs. Kat Barentine banged out three hits and drove in four runs, and Natalie Dinnerville, Caroline Baldree and Karsyn Isbell added two hits each.
TROUP 12, ARP 0: ARP — Lindsay Davis struck out 17 of the 26 batters she faced in a no-hitter, walking one in seven innings as Troup blanked Arp, 12-0.
Bailey Blanton homered, doubled and drove in six runs to pace the offense for Troup. Karsyn Williamson tripled once and singled twice. Tara Wells had three hits and two RBI. Davis finished with three hits and an RBI, and Haylee Priest, Maddy Griffin, Jessie Minnix and Mia Beason all chipped in with two hits. Wells drove in two runs, and Davis, Priest, Minnix and Sarah Neel drove in a run apiece.