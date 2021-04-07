District 17-4ACARTHAGE 14, RUSK 2: CARTHAGE — Natalee Dinnerville homered, doubled and drove in four runs to pace the offense, Roo Harrison was solid inside the circle for the pitching win and Carthage rolled past Rusk, 14-2.
Harrison struck out two, walked one and did not allow an earned run in five innings.
At the plate, Harrison and Ashton Jones doubled for the Lady Dawgs. Jones had three hits and two RBI, Harrison one RBI, Caroline Baldree two hits and two RBI and Madison Reynolds and Karsyn Isbell an RBI apiece.
District 16-3ATROUP 11, TATUM 1: TATUM — Karsyn Williamson tripled and drove in three runs, Chloie Haugeberg added a single and two RBI to back the solid pitching of Lindsay Davis and Troup rolled past Tatum, 11-1.
Tara Wells, Davis and Jessie Minnix all added two hits for Troup. Maddy Griffin, Minnix, Bailey Blanton and Sarah Neel drove in runs. Davis struck out 15 with one walk allowed in six innings.
Maritza Quintero singled and drove in a run in the loss for Tatum.
District 13-3AMT. VERNON 9, QUITMAN 5: MOUNT VERNON — Natalie Norwood belted two home runs to go along with a single, driving in three runs and leading the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers to a 9-5 win over Quitman.
Summer Rogers also homered for the Lady Tigers. Dailey Ross and Carsyn Sparks doubled and drove in runs, and Pacey Ford chipped in with an RBI. Heather Gray struck out seven, walked one and gave up two earned runs in seven innings for the pitching win.
District 12-3AG. SALINE 5, L. OAK 4: GRAND SALINE — Kinlee Rumfield worked a complete-game three-hitter inside the circle, striking out eight with three walks and one earned run allowed as Grand Saline edged Lone Oak, 5-4.
Addi Fisher doubled and singled, and Maddy Bolin added two hits and two RBI for the Lady Indians. Andi Houser chipped in with a triple.