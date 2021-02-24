MARSHALL 7, CARTHAGE 6: MARSHALL — Alyson Roberson doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and came around to score on a Wendy DeLaPaz walkoff RBI single as the Marshall Lady Mavericks opened the season with a 7-6 win over Carthage.
Emily Ellenburg doubled twice, singled and drove in a run for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs from the leadoff spot. Margaret Truvlove doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Kylie Coleman also drove in a run for Marshall.
Adriana Vences went the distance in the circle for Marshall, striking out six in seven innings.
Carthage, which scored five runs in the top of the fifth to tie things at 6-6, was led at the dish by Natalee Dinnerville, who tripled and drove in three runs. Karsyn Isbell, Roo Harrison and Kat Barentine all drove in runs. Harrison took the pitching loss. She struck out five and walked three in 2.2 innings. Isbell fanned four and walked one in four innings of work.
W. OAK 6, WHITEHOUSE 0: WHITEHOUSE — Morgan Benge struck out 20 and issued just one walk in a two-hit shutout, Bailey Owens homered, doubled and drove in four runs to pace the offensive attack and White Oak earned a 6-0 win over Whitehouse to open the season.
Benge threw 82 of her 123 pitches for strikes, allowing just two hits on the night.
Kelsi Wingo added two hits for White Oak, and Benge helped her own cause with a single and an RBI. Larkin Daniels chipped in with a double.
RAINS 4, GILMER 0: EMORY — Rains scored once in the bottom of the first and added three in the sixth to notch a 4-0 victory over Gilmer on Tuesday.
Gilmer managed one hit on the night, a single by leadoff hitter Ryleigh Larkins.
Sarah Phillips struck out 10, walked three and gave up just one earned run in six innings inside the circle for Gilmer.
HARMONY 13, SABINE 0: HARMONY — Analese Cano struck out nine and tossed a three-hit shutout, adding three hits and three RBI to help her own cause as Harmony opened with a 13-0 win over Sabine.
Cano tripled once and singled twice to lead Harmony’s 13-hit attack. Kinzee Settles and Lainie Trimble added two hits and two RBI apiece. Joey Wagner and Jenci Seahorn both singled twice and drove in runs and Madi Rhame added an RBI.
Renatta Galvan, Kyrissa Camacho and Riley Lux had the hits for Sabine. Amelia Miller struck out two in four innings in the loss.
G. SALINE 12, MINEOLA 2: GRAND SALINE — Kinlee Rumfield struck out seven and scattered eight hits over six innings to lead the Grand Saline Lady Indians past Mineola, 12-2.
Maddy Bolin had two hits, drove in two runs and scored three times for the Lady Indians. Addi Fisher doubled and drove in two runs. Bekah Harrington doubled, scored twice and swiped a base and Alyssa Lovette had one hit, an RBI, a runs scored and a stolen base.