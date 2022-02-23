VAN 17, KILGORE 4: KILGORE - Van put together two big innings - scoring eight in the third and nine in the fourth - to overcome an early 3-0 deficit on the way to a 17-4 win over Kilgore.
Catherine Dennis doubled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Kilgore. Nawny Sifford had a single and a run scored, Thaiona Moore two singles, a stolen base and a run scored, Cailey Brown a single, double, RBI and run scored and Kaitlyn Porter a single. Moore struck out nine and walked eight in the pitching loss.
GLADEWATER 13, ARP 8: GLADEWATER - Bri Wilson tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Zandrea Tyeskie banged out three hits - including a double - and drove in two and the Gladewater Lady Bears earned a 13-8 win over Arp.
Lexi Betts doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Lady Bears. Avery Glarborg and Aminah Gordon added doubles, with Glarborg also singling and driving in two runs. Karlee Moses had two hits, and Katelynn Moses and Trinity Mooney drove in runs.
Glarborg earned the pitching win, striking out five and walking four in five innings. Jade Thomas struck out two and walked three in two innings of work.
BROWNSBORO 5, W. OAK 4: BROWNSBORO - Brownsboro rallied from a four-run deficit, scoring four in the fourth to tie it and adding the game-winner in the fifth on the way to a 5-4 victory over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Sasha Graves homered, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for White Oak. Larkin Daniels added a double and a single, and Graycen Sipes recorded two hits.
Daniels struck out 10, walked one and gave up four earned runs in the pitching loss.
Carleigh Whitsell drove in two runs for Brownsboro.
LNDALE 22, FRANKSTON 2: LINDALE - The Lindale Lady Eagles built a 9-1 lead before erupting for 10 in the third inning on the way to a 22-2 win over Frankston.
Darby Woodrum doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs for Lindale. Libbi Rozell, Kayli Vickery and Elizabeth Watkins all doubled. Liliana Miller had three hits and two RBI. Rozell, Vickery and Emily Myers all had two hits. Vickery drove in three runs. Rozell and Merrick Gray had two RBI apiece, and Jesika Miller and Harlee Redfern both drove in runs.
Woodrum struck out five with no walks or earned runs allowed in three innings. Addison Frazier struck out three, walked two and gave up one earned run in two innings.